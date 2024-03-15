Illinois opened a lot of eyes against the Buckeyes

“It wasn’t the prettiest game today” - Brad Underwood

That may be the understatement of the season. But the Illini emerged Friday night with a 77-74 win over Ohio State.

When your first basket is an emphatic dunk from TSJ, watch out.

When your second basket is an even more emphatic dunk from Ty Rodgers, it’s on.

The game got off to a splashy start for the Illini. But the momentum didn’t hold. Ohio State was ready to play.

Underwood made his presence known early in the first half, not with a tirade, but with aggressive borderline line-change substitutions.

And the changes worked. Dain Dainja’s low post scoring and Ty Rodgers’ magnificent, acrobatic rebounding gave Illinois its first lead at the 11:34 mark.

Seriously, I wasn’t sure there was a such thing as a highlight reel rebound. But Ty provided several in the first half.

Illinois imposed its will offensively, getting to the basket on command. Shannon and Dainja had ample opportunities around the basket. But that success was undermined down the stretch of the first half when ugly perimeter shooting, sloppy turnovers, and OSU’s low post resurgence brought the score back even with five minutes left.

A Thornton-Okpara alley-oop gave OSU a 27-25 lead. That lead was erased when Terrence Shannon Jr. got a steal and a breakaway dunk.

It was vintage Shannon if there can be vintage for a 23-year-old.

Then, the nightmare re-emerged: Illinois started missing free throws. They shot 5-of-10 in the first half. It brought back awful memories of last season.

I was tempted to storm the locker room and sweep it for Monster Energy.

But despite the foul shot rage fuel, the Illini went into the locker room with a 31-29 lead.

Ohio State succeeded in mucking up the game and slowing down Illinois’ high-powered offensive acrobatics. Both teams made 12 field goals in the first half. Ohio State dictated the pace.

In the second half, Marcus Domask took his consecutive missed shots streak to eight. That was an ominous sign for an Illini team that had only two field goal attempts from Coleman Hawkins in the entire first half.

When Terrence Shannon Jr. got his third foul less than four minutes into the half, the storm clouds circled and everything looked bleak. And then Marcus Domask hit a three-point shot to cut the Buckeye lead to two.

Underwood, for better or worse, showed unyielding confidence in his veterans. He left Shannon on the floor with foul trouble. He encouraged Domask to shoot. And he gave Justin Harmon steady minutes despite his lack of productivity on both ends of the floor.

Sure, senior leadership could be the main intangible in a deep tournament run. But there is a point at which confidence and reliance turn to obstinance and inflexibility.

Thankfully, Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn provided some key minutes. He played harassing defense and helped Ty Rodgers ratchet up the intensity for an Illini squad ready to make a run.

Eight minutes into the second half, Ohio State had pulled ahead by eight points. The Illini looked gassed. Ohio State had taken over the rebounding advantage and most of the Illini starters were non-existent offensively.

And then, the Dain Dainja story arc began in earnest. Just a few miles south of Brooklyn Park where he starred as a prep prospect, Dain became the unstoppable force Scott Drew thought he signed. He was a game-wrecking machine who catalyzed the Illini comeback.

In a game full of runs, Illinois had one more in them. The Buckeyes were certainly a game opponent. They were physical. Their presence loomed large defensively. They shut down Coleman Hawkins for almost the entire game…

Until they didn’t.

Coleman Hawkins demonstrated what the term “Everyday Guys” is all about.

He brought his lunch pail to work in Minneapolis when his teammates needed him. Hawkins drew a key foul on a Zed Key moving screen. He came up with a key block and took a pair of important fouls.

And he made his free throws. Despite this being the game that reinvigorated that heinous Achilles’ Heel of yesteryear, Hawkins demonstrated the versatility and clutch playmaking that largely define his legacy as an Illini.

Coleman didn’t have his “fastball” offensively. But when it was winning time, the senior showed the grit and toughness that Coach Underwood always preaches.

But this game will be remembered for Dain Dainja going full five-star on Ohio State. His offensive skill shone on almost every touch under the basket. His defensive rebounding helped a beleaguered Illini squad stay in a game that looked out of sorts and incapable of stopping Ohio State’s suddenly monstrous offensive output.

On a Friday night in Minneapolis, the Illini unlocked a level that could do them well as March rolls on. Ty Rodgers was brilliant with a 12-point, 10-rebound double-double. Dain Dainja capped off his career-making night with 18 points, 8 rebounds, and a key block.

And Terrence Shannon’s 28-point outing despite foul trouble wasn’t even the lead story. The lead story was the roller coaster conquering hero performance of an Illini team on the ropes. They shook off the jitters and punched back against a rowdy bunch of Buckeyes.

In the land of 10,000 lakes where that one guy rows the boat, the Illini paddled against the current and lived to fight another day.