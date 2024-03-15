Dainja, Shannon lead Illinois to Big Ten Tournament semis

MINNEAPOLIS — Take a deep breath.

It’s over.

Illinois won.

So many storylines.

Dain Dainja’s legendary night in his hometown. Terrence Shannon Jr. staying on the court for seven minutes with four fouls. Ty Rodgers being absolutely everywhere. Marcus Domask’s scoreless half. Coleman Hawkins’ defense and rebounding shutting the door on any chance for an upset in the last 90 seconds.

It all happened.

And No. 2 Illinois beat No. 10 Ohio State, 77-74, at Target Center to advance to the Big Ten Tournament semifinals Saturday in Minneapolis.

The Buckeyes looked like the team playing for everything. And they were: Many bracketologists said if OSU wanted a shot at the NCAA Tournament, they’d have to at least top the Illini on Friday night.

Ohio State stuck around for the first half, trailing by two at the break. That Illinois lead, thanks to a huge first half from Terrence Shannon, Jr. (14 points, including one marvelous highlight reel dunk).

The aforementioned Domask didn’t score in his first appearance in the Big Ten Tournament until four minutes into the second half, and he wasn’t all that effective once he got going.

But you know who was effective?

Dain. Dainja.

Eighteen points (7-of-10) off the bench for the Brooklyn Park native, about 10 miles from Target Center. He added four free huge free throws, on a night where the Illini struggled mightily from the line.

When Illinois needed a bucket, it went to the big man down low.

Except he didn’t appear in the first half of the second half (does that make sense?). Brad Underwood kept him on the bench, and the Buckeyes built a 10-point lead in the second stanza.

Once Dainja got cooking, however, Illinois roared back.

Still, the Illini couldn’t get over the hump.

Every time they got within 1, it felt like Jamison Battle (21 points) or Bruce Thornton (20 points) got another big bucket on the Illini’s defense, which we talked about was improving last week against Purdue and Iowa.

But then came Coleman Hawkins.

Stuck on the bench with Dainja’s legendary showing, Hawkins finally got back on the floor when it mattered most, securing a pair of defensive rebounds and being the recipient of OSU’s illegal screen, which sent him to the line for two. Hawkins sunk both, giving the Illini a 75-74 lead.

Shannon then added two more, and OSU missed a pair of heaves at the buzzer.

Ballgame.

Bring on Nebraska (or Indiana).

SOUND SMART

Shannon scored his 2,000th career point during a three-point play in the first half (three years at Texas Tech, two years at Illinois).

With his 11th point against Ohio State, @Sn1per_T eclipses 2,000 career-points.



Illinois is the only power-conference program with two active players with 2,000 career points.#Illini | #HTTO | #EveryDayGuys pic.twitter.com/VvPWU2mfF3 — Illinois Men's Basketball (@IlliniMBB) March 15, 2024

According to Illinois, Shannon and Domask are the only active Power Conference duo with more than 2,000 career points.

Friday’s win is also Illinois’ first in the Big Ten Tournament since 2021. That win was also against OSU. but it meant a bit more (gave the Illini a conference tourney title).

YOU GOTTA SEE THIS

Boom.

TWEET OF THE GAME

Tweeted during Sunday’s game, retweeted Friday night.

The Cheez-It commercial but with Dain saying "I woke up feeling the dangerest, coach" — Quentin Wetzel (@qwetz29) March 11, 2024

UP NEXT

Back at Target Center on Saturday afternoon.

Illinois will face either Nebraska or Indiana with a trip to Sunday’s championship game on the line.

Tipoff is set for 2:30 p.m., or about 30 minutes after Wisconsin and Purdue battle it out in the first semi.