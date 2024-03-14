Which Illinois players can boost their stock the most this March?

Illinois begins its postseason quest on Friday. After earning a double bye in the Big Ten Tournament, the squad sits in an enviable position heading into its impending trip to the Twin Cities.

(You, betcha.)

But this is more than a team quest. There is no better time to enhance your professional bona fides than March.

So who on the Illini can enhance their professional stock the most with a stellar run?

The Obvious Two

Terrence Shannon, Jr. and Coleman Hawkins are both widely projected NBA Draft prospects.

Shannon’s stock is largely tied to the adjudication of his pending legal situation.

On the court, there isn’t much less for Shannon to prove. He’s got the individual accolades. He’s got the high-end productivity. He’s demonstrated tremendous potential as an athletic two-way wing who can score at all three levels and guard four positions at the next level.

His draft outcomes could be similar to the run of 3-and-D guys from Villanova in the last decade (Saddiq Bey, Cam Whitmore, Mikal Bridges). His NBA career could also resemble those arcs.

The only thing left for Shannon to prove is that he can be the centerpiece of a team that conquers the ultimate challenge. If he can put the Illini on his back and lead them beyond the round of 16.

Yes, that’s a tall task. But it’s also a testament to how loudly Shannon’s game has spoken. If he has the level of impact that similar stars have had in the postseason, he could find his way into the lottery.

As far as Coleman Hawkins goes, he would grade high in both measurables and intangibles. His basketball IQ, passing ability, secondary facilitation, and occasionally red hot shooting make him a real prospect to stick in the NBA.

Yet every time a writer mentions Coleman Hawkins as a pro prospect, a certain segment of the fanbase chimes in with their same old tired opinion:

cOleMun Iz Nawt Kunzistent Enuff 2 b in duh En Bee Aye.

Yes, we have all seen the lapses. We have witnessed the in-game disappearances. But anyone who has this take clearly doesn’t watch the NBA. They also have never heard an NBA scout/executive talk about the traits they are seeking.

They want the measurables. Coleman has excellent size for an NBA wing.

They want the skill set. He can shoot from deep, guard multiple positions, and facilitate an offense in the half-court.

I doubt NBA teams are looking at Hawkins as a center. So all of the “HE IZ 2 SMOL 2 PLAY IN DA POST” arguments are also likely out the window.

If he demonstrates an ability to make winning plays in big games, he could solidify himself as a top-50 pick. He projects long-term as a role player on a playoff club.

The two who could get combine invites

Quincy Guerrier and Marcus Domask could both find themselves at the Scouting Combine playing to get the attention of NBA coaches and scouts.

Neither is likely to be drafted, but it wouldn’t be shocking for either or both to at least get an NBA camp invite.

Domask has simply performed at every level. He has been even better as the level of competition has increased. He definitely needs to shoot more consistently from beyond the arc, but he has demonstrated an uncanny ability to contribute to winning even when his shot is not falling.

The lateral quickness issues underline the questions of whom he can guard at the next level. And that is a fair question that can’t always be answered by “tenacity” and “grit.” But if he demonstrates the ability to defend, a G-League contract wouldn’t be out of the question.

Guerrier has good size for an NBA combo forward. He rebounds well and has a decent stroke from the perimeter. There are questions about his ceiling after five years and three schools. There is also the matter of his defensive inconsistency and occasional lack of low post defense.

But Guerrier has some NBA athletic traits and skills. I think he could get a training camp invite and see some preseason action. And perhaps he could turn those appearances into a G-League or overseas career.

I also see him being a multi-time Olympian.

The wild card

Ty Rodgers has real NBA potential.

(Cue the dumber parts of the fanbase saying “TY CAN’T SHOOT. HE SUX. HE IZ NOT A REEL POINTS GUARD. HE DOEZN’T GET ENUFF AZZIZTS.”)

Let me say this again for the people in the corner with the dunce caps tucked over their tinfoil hats. The position listed next to your name in the program means nothing. Jalen Rose brilliantly explained to one of your dumb cousins (Skip Bayless) that “positions were invented so a novice could follow the game.”

In other words, the title “point guard” does not assume a set of responsibilities. As Jalen further explained “Just because you’re a power forward doesn’t mean you’re physical. Just because you’re a shooting guard doesn’t mean you can jack up threes.”

Jalen, I wish you were still at ESPN. The world misses you.

Ty Rodgers isn’t a draft prospect for this year. However, he does have a long-term NBA future. As a defensive wing with high-end basketball IQ, rebounding, and passing skills, Rodgers possesses the athleticism and versatility for the modern NBA.

His time playing with Team USA helped him get accustomed to the high levels of competition he will see when he competes for his spot in the pros. Another year or two at Illinois to work on his shooting ability and skill at finishing around the rim, and Rodgers could play his way into the draft.

But in the interim, a great March run would go a long way to get him on more draft radars. In front of important decision-makers for every pro team, Rodgers can have a Davion Mitchell-like impact on a team making a deep run and parlay that into an NBA future.