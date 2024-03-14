Illinois elevates former QB Art Sitkowski to graduate assistant

Remember Art Sitkowski?

Now he’s a graduate assistant with Illinois football.

The former Illini QB, who played in a role in one of the greatest games in college football history, is moving up the ladder inside the coaching staff.

According to the team’s social media accounts, after spending a season as a student assistant with the football team, Sitkowski is now a graduate assistant.

Sitkowski joined Illinois as a player in 2021 after spending three seasons at Rutgers. With the Illini, he played in eight games and threw for 800 yards and six touchdowns.

In that 2021 nine-overtime game at Penn State, Sitkowski broke his arm and was forced to miss the rest of the season. Brandon Peters then threw the game-winning two-point conversion pass to Casey Washington.

When he decided to make the jump to coaching in 2022, this is what Stokowski told Illini Inquirer:

“I’m like, ‘Damn, these guys get to sit around and talk football all day and they have to figure out how to beat defenses? OK, this is what I want to do,’” Sitkowski told Illini Inquirer.

Best of luck to Art this season.