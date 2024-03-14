Share All sharing options for: Enjoy the tournament, until it’s time not to enjoy the tournament

Happy Thursday, Illinois Land!

The Big Ten Tournament is underway in Minneapolis, and your Fighting Illini are the clear No. 2 seed, behind a dominant Purdue team that is ripe for the picking. This is not a dig on Purdue, or a slight, at all.

It’s extremely difficult to win back-to-back regular season Big Ten titles and simultaneous back-to-back Big Ten Tournament titles. It just is.

Here’s Mike Farmer with a detailed look at the path the Illini face in Minneapolis.

Illinois and Purdue could not meet until the championship game on Sunday afternoon, the last college basketball game before Selection Sunday airs on CBS immediately after that game ends.

That’s a long way off, and there is too much basketball to be played in MSP to go into that matchup with deep thought.

I normally don’t give advice in columns, so much as provide analysis and give my opinion. Today will be a departure from the latter and delve into the former. What’s more, is I’m going to give advice and then provide analysis on those words of wisdom.

Before you turn kurmudgeon and tell me that I can’t tell you what to do, you’re right. I can’t do that. I can’t tell you what to do any more than I can tell you what to think. I try to shape your thought through statistical consideration and logic, mixed with practicality and raw emotion.

I do that to mixed reviews, particularly if you read some of the comments to my articles. I’ll admit that most of the comments are well-thought out critiques, and less get off my lawn illogical and ideological fallacies. I’m lucky in that regard.

You might even think I’m being an Illinois schill or that I am an unabashed Brad Underwood apologist. I’m neither of those things.

My wife would testify under oath that i have said the most vile things a grown man could say about another grown man in the heat of the moment directed at BU. If anything, I’m an apology apologist with my own behavior.

I’m going to try to convince you to enjoy the Big Ten Tournament and the upcoming NCAA Tournament with the greatest amount of joy possible. Here it goes.

If you’ve ever seen the 1989 Roadhouse with Dalton (Patrick Swayze) starring as an unorthodox cooler fighting the evils of local antagonist Brad Wesley (Ben Gazzara), you’ll be familiar with this advice.

Here’s my spin on the famous advice Dalton gives his bouncers, as he trains them to turn around the Double Deuce. Dalton says, “Be nice until it’s time not be to nice.”

While I can’t give the advice prima fascia, here’s my spin on the famous movie quote, molded to our topic at hand and make that joy meter top out.

“Enjoy the tournament, until it’s time not to enjoy the tournament.”

Here’s why this is my advice, free of charge and full of value.

In past tournaments, I haven’t done this. At all. I’ve been uber concerned with what may — or may not — happen in the NCAA Tournament, in particular.

Whether it’s looking too far ahead — or being overly fixated on what predictive metrics tell about an impending matchup — I’ve let the inevitable fact that Illinois is not going to win the tournament (or 66 other teams for that matter) cloud my own ability to sit back and just enjoy the ride and be entertained.

Much like a marriage, there are only two possible outcomes in the NCAA Tournament. While holy matrimony ends in either divorce or death, the NCAAT ends in either a championship or an autopsy.

It is more likely than not that Underwood & Co. will not meet our expectations — let alone their own expectations — for their length of stay in either tournament. Unlike the human beings that comprise Illinois basketball, there is no pressure on the fans or media. We cannot influence the outcome any more than we can influence the weather.

On the other hand, Underwood and his players potentially face a deluge a pressure. The barometric rise in that room originates from the people in the room, and those of us who are outside of it.

Here are some facts that must be considered when thinking about the humans in the Illinois basketball program. These factors could add to the pressure. I’ll tell you why they shouldn’t in a minute.

Illinois has not made a Sweet 16 (or beyond) since 2005 . That is 19 seasons. About 20% of the undergrad students that currently attend Illinois were not even born the last time Illinois made the second weekend.

. That is 19 seasons. About 20% of the undergrad students that currently attend Illinois were not even born the last time Illinois made the second weekend. Brad Underwood has not won a second-round game in the NCAAT . He has been to the Big Dance eight times. BU has won the opening game four times. He took Stephen F. Austin to the tourney all three years (2014, 2015 and 2016) and lead the Pokes there the only season in Stillwater (2017). This will be the fourth tourney in a row at Illinois. It would be five if COVID-19 didn’t cancel it in 2020.

. He has been to the Big Dance eight times. BU has won the opening game four times. He took Stephen F. Austin to the tourney all three years (2014, 2015 and 2016) and lead the Pokes there the only season in Stillwater (2017). This will be the fourth tourney in a row at Illinois. It would be five if COVID-19 didn’t cancel it in 2020. Fans only care about the finish in the tournament, not the totality of the season . This is the nature of being a fan, of course. Don’t tell me about the pregnancy, just show me the baby. I get it. Sort of.

. This is the nature of being a fan, of course. Don’t tell me about the pregnancy, just show me the baby. I get it. Sort of. The national narrative is that the defense is awful. Critics point out that it’s a “race to 90” against Illinois. Other than the historically unbelievable three-point shooting by opponents to end the year, the defense has been good. Some only look at the score or “points allowed.”

Here’s why none of these three factors should increase the pressure for this Illinois team.

None of that matters when the ball is thrown in the air for any of these games this postseason. I’ll address all four bullet points above now. You may have to scroll back and forth.

Every drought is a drought until it’s not . The opportunity to end the drought exceeds any pressure of extending it. The team and staff should be JACKED to break that putrid streak.

. The opportunity to end the drought exceeds any pressure of extending it. The team and staff should be JACKED to break that putrid streak. Underwood is one of five coaches to have 20+ wins the last five seasons. The others are Baylor, Gonzaga, Houston and San Diego State. He can coach. He wins a lot. It will happen in the NCAA Tournament. Jay Wright (Villanova) didn’t make the Sweet 16 for six-straight appearances from 2010-16. He made the Final Four the previous tournament in 2009. It ebbs and flows. (NOTE: I AM NOT SAYING UNDERWOOD IS JAY WRIGHT)

Building a winning culture.



Illinois is one of only five schools to reach 20+ regular-season wins in each of the last five years.



Illinois

⚪️Baylor

⚪️Gonzaga

⚪️Houston

⚪️San Diego State#Illini | #HTTO | #EveryDayGuys pic.twitter.com/KEDK78Etoe — Illinois Men's Basketball (@IlliniMBB) March 13, 2024

Well, this one is what it is. Water is wet. Dog bites man.

Water is wet. Dog bites man. Since March 1, the Illinois defense measures 18th in defensive efficiency. Think of where this metric would be if Purdue didn’t shoot 8-of-10 from three in the second half of that contest. I’m not saying the defense isn’t an issue. The ball won’t continue to go in from behind the arc the way it did in February for Illinois opponents.

Sit back, relax and enjoy the ride. It may be long and fun, it may be short and unsweet.

Please take The Scientific Poll.

Poll Will you be able to enjoy the NCAA Tournament until it’s time not to enjoy the tournament? Yes

No vote view results 88% Yes (66 votes)

12% No (9 votes) 75 votes total Vote Now

This is the Big Ten Tournament. This is the NCAA Tournament. This is March Madness.

This is Illinois basketball.