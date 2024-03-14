How To Watch No. 2 Illinois vs. No. 10 Ohio State: Game Time, TV Channel, Online Streaming and Odds

How to Watch No. 2 Illinois vs. No. 10 Ohio State (Big Ten Tournament Quarterfinals)

Game Time: 5:30 p.m.

TV Channel: Big Ten Network

Online Streaming: FOX Sports Go

Location: Target Center (Minneapolis)

Radio: All Illinois basketball games air live on radio in the Champaign (WDWS-AM 1400) and Chicago (WLS-AM 890) markets. The game will also be broadcasted on other networks throughout the state; check the Fighting Illini Radio Network for more information.

Odds: ILL -3 (according to DraftKings - Odds/lines are subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.)

Quick Hits

Head Coach: Brad Underwood (7th Season, 137-87)

Leading Scorer: Terrence Shannon Jr. (5th yr. Sr.) — 21.6 ppg, 46.6% FG, 4.2 rpg

Last Game: 73-61 win over Iowa

Gameday Reading:

Ohio State Buckeyes (20-12, 9-11 Big Ten)

Head Coach: Jake Diebler (Interim, 6-1 overall)

Leading Scorer: Bruce Thornton (16.1 ppg, 42.3% FG)

Last Game: 90-78 win over No. 7 Iowa In Big Ten Tournament Second Round

Gameday Reading:

What Happened The Last Time These Two Played?

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Well, well, well. How the turntables...

Heading on the road Tuesday to face the slumping Ohio State Buckeyes, Illinois was looking to do something it had only done three times in the last 19 seasons: defeat the Buckeyes in Columbus.

Both teams went back and forth early on, but Illinois bounced back from a lackluster performance against Indiana with an efficient and balanced offense to pull ahead at the half.

From there, Terrence Shannon Jr. erupted with 18 second-half points, and Marcus Domask’s consistent play added on as Illinois defeated Ohio State, 87-75.