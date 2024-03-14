What the stats say about Illinois’ best lineup options in March

Illinois finished the regular season 23-8 (14-6), and second in the Big Ten. Terrence Shannon Jr and Marcus Domask both made first team All-Big Ten, and Coleman Hawkins made third team All-Big Ten.

A great season for the Illini, regardless of their inability to win games against top teams (0-4 between Purdue, Tennessee, and Marquette, with their best wins being against Wisconsin, Michigan State, Northwestern, Nebraska, Florida Atlantic, and Kansas in an exhibition).

One thing about this team is that it is very deep. Brad Underwood has used anywhere between 7 and 11 players in every game in non-garbage time. And by going deep into the bench, especially lately, we’ve seen a number of different lineup combinations.

Which ones have been most successful? And which ones have not?

Let’s take a look:

All statistics courtesy of CBB Analytics. Only lineups that had 10 games played and 30 possessions played together considered, so lineups with Amani Hansberry, Nico Moretti, and DGL are not included, even if they are often part of the rotation.

The Starters

Ty Rodgers, Terrence Shannon Jr, Marcus Domask, Quincy Guerrier, Coleman Hawkins

Net Rating: +16.4, 71st percentile

No surprise, the starting lineup has played the most minutes by far. And they have been quite good at every facet of the game. They have a good offensive rating, an above average defensive rating, don’t foul, and shoot well from the field.

Their biggest strength is offensive rebounding, where they are in the 81st percentile. Their biggest weakness is turnovers; they are 44th percentile in turnovers and 15th percentile in turnovers forced.

Best Net Rating

Ty Rodgers, Terrence Shannon Jr, Marcus Domask, Quincy Guerrier, Dain Dainja

Net Rating: +59.2, 98th percentile

With 1/8 of the possessions played, this lineup, swapping Dainja in for Hawkins, has almost quadruple the net rating of the starters. No, that does not mean this should be the starting lineup. Dain Dainja remains generally matchup-dependent. He has been better lately overall, but he struggles against teams that run 5 out or play small, just as he still struggles against double teams in the post and can get exposed defensively.

However, when he goes toe to toe with another big man, he does a lot better defensively than Coleman Hawkins does, and can score enough from the post to help win too. He played quite well on Zach Edey last week, for example.

That’s why this lineup’s defensive rating is so low at 52.9 (99th percentile). If Illinois matches up with Purdue again or another team in the tournament that runs through a big, expect a lot of Dainja minutes.

Worst Net Rating

Ty Rodgers, Justin Harmon, Terrence Shannon Jr, Luke Goode, Coleman Hawkins

Net Rating: -8.8, 31st percentile

It’s not a coincidence that Luke Goode is a part of all three of the lowest net rating Illini lineups. He is shooting 39% from 3, which is good, but he’s passing up too many attempts and getting exposed defensively every game.

This lineup has the second lowest offensive rating and third highest defensive rating, allowing opponents to shoot 58.3% in eFG%. With this lineup, sometimes the only consistent guy on both ends is Shannon. I’d prefer that Brad does not use this lineup in the tournament.

Best Shooting Lineup

Justin Harmon, Terrence Shannon Jr, Marcus Domask, Quincy Guerrier, Coleman Hawkins

Net Rating: +17.4, 72nd percentile

This lineup has an eFG% of 61.1 and an offensive rating of 140.9, with the lowest TO% and second highest free throw attempt rate. Harmon spreads the floor over Rodgers, and allows Domask to feast in booty ball or Shannon to drive to the rim with ease.

Hawkins and Guerrier have both been shooting well from the perimeter too.

Best Rebounding Lineup

Ty Rodgers, Justin Harmon, Marcus Domask, Quincy Guerrier, Coleman Hawkins

Net Rating: +36.7, 97th percentile

This lineup has an OREB% of 48%, the 99th percentile, and an above average DREB%. Rodgers and Guerrier are elite level rebounders for their positions, and Hawkins and Harmon are above average rebounders at their positions. There should be very few teams in March that could beat Illinois on the glass, which bodes well for its chances to make a deep run. This is also the best booty ball lineup for the Illini.

Other Notes