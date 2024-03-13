Illinois’ path to a Big Ten Tournament title

Three wins in three games in three days isn't that hard, right?

The Illini managed to pull it off three years ago in 2021, with their championship win over Ohio State actually being their most recent win in this event.

Let’s take a look at what they'd need to do this year in order to win two of the last four Big Ten Tournament titles.

Friday

The Friday matchup for Illinois will be an intriguing one regardless of who they play.

They could play Iowa for the third time in three weeks or they could play an Ohio State team that fired its coach midseason, but has been playing very well as of late.

That Thursday game feels like a toss-up to me. Both teams are barely holding onto a bubble spot and would almost guarantee themselves an NIT invite with a loss.

If Iowa wins, Illinois knows exactly what it’s up against. It’s a high-powered offense (that Illinois somehow managed to slow down a few days ago) and a lackluster defense. I think Illinois would be able to take care of Iowa yet again if that is indeed its Friday matchup.

On the other hand, Ohio State is a bit of a wildcard. They started the season well, went into a brutal slump, fired their coach, and have looked much better as a result. It's clear that there's a new sense of energy and excitement in that locker room. For that reason, I think I'd prefer to play Iowa.

Don't get me wrong, if Illinois has to play Ohio State I think they should — and would — still win, but I’d rather take my chances with a deflated Iowa squad.

Saturday

Assuming Illinois makes it to Saturday, there are four three teams they could possibly play. Sorry, Michigan. I'd give a basketball team comprised of The Champaign Room staff a better chance of winning games Wednesday-Friday than the 8-23 Wolverines.

So that leaves Penn State, Indiana, and Nebraska as remaining potential matchups. Penn State would have to win three games to get to Saturday, Indiana would have to win two, and Nebraska would have to win just one.

Given Penn State’s up-and-down season, I think they're a major long shot to make it to Saturday. Indiana has actually won four in a row after losing four in a row, so I guess you could say they're hot? Finally, Nebraska somehow secured the No. 3 seed in this conference after going 2-8 on the road in Big Ten play. I laughed out loud writing that.

I think Indiana and Nebraska meet in the quarterfinals and Nebraska wins a close one, setting up a fun Illinois-Nebraska rematch on Saturday. Illinois barely escaped with a win when these two teams met in early February.

Given how these two teams have performed away from home, I feel fine about going with my Illini-biased, chalky pick and putting Illinois in my Big Ten Tournament championship game.

Sunday

There are seven teams in contention to meet Illinois in this hypothetical Big Ten Tournament title game. I would be stunned if the team that makes it out of that group isn't Purdue.

Sure, Tom Izzo could finally realize that Xavier Booker is good, Wisconsin could remember how to play basketball, or Northwestern could magically beat highly ranked Purdue for the third time in two years, but I wouldn't bet on it.

Again, sorry for writing a chalky preview, but with the poor state the conference is in this season, I think it’s what we’re going to see in the conference tournament.

Another Illinois-Purdue rematch would draw some eyeballs. Purdue has already cemented itself as the best team in the conference, but Illinois has at least been able to challenge them in both meetings this season.

Could we see the Illini put up another valiant effort this Sunday? I think we will. Will they finally exorcise some demons and beat Purdue? We’ll see.

It would be awesome to see a Big Ten Tournament title again, but I know my sights are set on more.