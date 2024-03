This week on the ‘Oskee Talk’ podcast, I acknowledge championship performances in wrestling (2:48) and track & field (7:11), recap men’s hoops’ final week of the regular season (17:28), and look ahead to the Big Ten tourney (48:42). I also try to predict the offseason changes for women’s basketball (57:56).

