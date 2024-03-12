Shannon, Domask among four Illini with Big-Ten honors

On Tuesday, the Big Ten Conference released its postseason honors for the 2023-24 season.

After a 23-8 campaign that saw the highest of highs and the lowest of lows for Illini fans, three of the biggest names responsible for the team’s success were named to that honor roll.

In his fourth year as an Illini, senior Coleman Hawkins has earned the first All-Big Ten honor of his career, being named to the conference’s Third Team. The Sacramento native enjoyed a campaign that saw him average 12.9 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 2.7 assists.

Hawkins was also named to the Associated Press’s All-Big Ten Second Team.

Despite a season in which he began a personal promotion for his Defensive Player of the Year campaign, he was not named the DPOY or any of the media or coaches’ all-defensive teams. Hawkins averaged 1.6 steals and 1.0 blocks per game this season, leading his team in both metrics.

In just his second year in Champaign, Terrence Shannon Jr. has gone from good to great. He has been named to the All-Big Ten First Team by both coaches and media. This season, the Chicago native has led the team in scoring, averaging 21.1 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game.

TSJ was also named to the AP All-Big Ten First Team.

In his freshman season at Texas Tech, Shannon was named to the All-Big 12 Freshman team. As a sophomore Red Raider, he earned Third Team All-Big 12 honors.

Last season, he earned First-Team All-Big Ten (coaches) and Second-Team All-Big Ten (media). He was named unanimously to the Preseason All-Big Ten Team and several preseason award watch lists and may look to hear his name called at a ceremony in the coming months.

In his first and final season donning the orange and blue befitting an Illini, Marcus Domask has been named to the All-Big Ten First Team by the Coaches and the All-Big Ten Second Team by the media. Last year, Domask finished his career at Southern Illinois as a First-Team All-MVC player.

In addition to being named to the AP’s All-Big Ten First Team with Shannon, Domask was also named the conference’s Big Ten Newcomer of the Year.

The former Saluki is averaging 16 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game this season, and is one of just three players to have started all 31 contests this season for Brad Underwood.

Earlier this season, Marcus Mania took over the country when Domask was named the Associated Press Player of the Week, one of the Oscar Robertson National Players of the Week, and the Big Ten Player of the Week.

This is the second time under Brad Underwood that an Illini duo has earned first-team All-Big Ten honors since Ayo Dosonmu and Kofi Cockburn in 2021. Underwood, now in his seventh season in Champaign, has had seven All-Big Ten First Team selections, all coming in the past five years. Dosonmu, Cockburn and Shannon have earned the honor twice each, while Domask earned his first this season.

Quincy Guerrier was named a Big Ten Sportsmanship Honoree, a title granted to one player from each Big Ten school. The Big Ten’s press release states that recipients of the honor are, “individuals who have distinguished themselves through sportsmanship and ethical behavior.”

Hawkins, Shannon, Domask and Guerrier will wait three more days before taking to the court again. They’ll be paying close attention to Thursday’s second-round matchup between the 7th-seed Iowa Hawkeyes and 10th-seed Ohio State Buckeyes. The Illini will play the winner of that game in the quarterfinals. A victory then would secure a date on Saturday against Nebraska, Indiana, Michigan, or Penn State.

Tipoff from the Target Center on Friday against the Hawkeyes or Buckeyes will be on the Big Ten Network at 5:30 p.m.