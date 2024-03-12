Former Illini McLaughlin, Allegretti ink new NFL deals

After bouncing around the NFL since his time with the Illini, Chase McLaughlin has finally found a home.

On Monday, it was reported by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport that McLaughlin will sign a three-year deal worth $12.3 million to stay with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

More kicker news: The #Bucs have agreed to terms with their kicker, Chase McLaughlin, source said. — Ian Rapoport

The kicker had the best year of his young career in 2023, knocking through 29-of-31 kicks with an accuracy of 93.5% in the regular season. His only two misses were blocked kicks.

On top of that, he was a perfect 33-of-33 on extra points. It was the best kicking season in franchise history for Tampa Bay, whose team was founded in 1976.

In the postseason, McLaughlin made 4-of-5 field goals in two games for the Bucs. He made all five of his extra point attempts as well.

Despite the recent success, it wasn’t always smooth sailing at the pro level for the former First-team All-Big Ten kicker.

After being undrafted coming out of Illinois in 2019, McLaughlin found himself on the Buffalo Bills practice squad. Since then however, the kicker has changed teams a whopping 10 times.

Teams such as the Indianapolis Colts and the Minnesota Vikings have acquired him on multiple occasions. McLaughlin has already played for nine different franchises in his short five-year career.

The 27-year-old has actually suited up for seven different teams as well. Luckily, that all changed once he found himself in Tampa.

McLaughlin finished last season with a career-high in games played, field goal percentage, extra point percentage and total points scored (120).

He also knocked through the longest kick of his career from 57 yards out.

Bucs take the lead on a 57-yard FG by Chase McLaughlin!



Because of this career-year out of the former Illinois kicker, he was able to sign the biggest contract of his career by a sizable amount. The new deal makes him the 12th highest paid kicker based off pay per year.

After the success of last season, this is a steal for the Bucs.

This new contract is even larger than the last one given out to a kicker by Tampa Bay, who inked Super Bowl champion Ryan Succop to a three-year, $12 million deal in 2021.

While his days in Champaign may be behind him, Illinois has yet another successful player at the next level. After getting his first taste of the playoffs this year, McLaughlin will be hoping to make more clutch kicks in the years to come in order to bring the Lombardi back to the Sunshine State.

A new team for Allegretti

A month after becoming the first former Illini ever to win a third Super Bowl, Nick Allegretti reportedly has a new team.

He’s heading to the Commanders on a three-year deal, worth upwards of $16 million.

One of the NFL's toughest men has a new home: The #Commanders are signing former #Chiefs guard Nick Allegretti to a three-year, $16 million deal with $9.02M guaranteed, per source. Their new starting left guard. — Tom Pelissero

Allegretti got the start in last month’s Super Bowl, blocking for Patrick Mahomes en route to the OT win.