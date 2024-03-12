It’s a make or break moment for Illinois with the future uncertain

Terrence Shannon Jr., Marcus Domask, Justin Harmon, Quincy Gurrier, Coleman Hawkins, Luke Goode, and Max Williams. That is everyone who walked on Senior Day.

We’ve seen Underwood reload and make it work before, but if he really wants to go far in the tournament, the year to do it is here.

What could make this team the team to go far?

I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again. It is yet to be determined if this is the best Underwood Illini team we’ve seen, but it is definitely built differently than the rest. While teams like the 2020-21 team No. 1-seeded team were built like a traditional team, full of clear guards, forwards, and centers, pretty much this entire Illini team, except for Moretti, Dainja and Gibbs-Lawhorn, could play any position on the court.

Eight players 6-foot-6 or taller, and every single player is extremely athletic. This is the kind of team that can really make a good run at the tournament. Because of the athleticism, they have the ability to go on explosive runs that grab momentum, which is all that matters in March.

It also makes them extremely hard to prepare for. Because of how versatile and athletic the team is, without guys who can combat that on the opponent team, the opposing school has to rely completely on scheme to disrupt the Illini. Not impossible, but harder.

Sure, the defense can be pretty below par at points — sometimes very, very below par — but it is also extremely hard to stop them. The average score in a March Madness game since the three-point line was invented? 77-68. It’s fair to say both teams score much more than that in the average Illinois game this season.

Also, this team is extremely experienced, and that will show once the tournaments roll around. Shannon is a fifth-year, Domask, Harmon and Gurrier are all grad students, and Hawkins is a senior. That's a lot of age, and a very good portion of this team has seen March before they appeared in an Illini uniform.

It would be impossible for this team to have a lack of leadership.

Why it has to be now

There’s a very very high chance next season becomes the youth movement in Champaign, a complete 180 from the aged and experienced team we see today. With all the names listed at the top of the article possibly and probably leaving, besides from Goode who is a junior, there won't be many returning minutes left.

Unless we see an influx of transfers this offseason, which we might after looking back on the past few season, here is what we got:

Goode, Kutcher, Dainja: Seniors

Harris, Redd, Rodgers: Juniors

Gibbs-Lawhorn, Moretti, Hansberry: Sophomores

Johnson, Butler, Jakstys: Freshmen

Almost every single player on this list is a question mark on what they can do with real playing time besides Goode, Dainja, and Rodgers.

Against Iowa, we saw four seniors/grad students start. At the beginning of next season, without any transfer help, Goode could realistically be the only senior starter.

To be clear, I do not think this will be the starting lineup. We've seen Underwood have the ability to reload to extreme lengths. It seems every single year people say “this might be a rebuilding year, Illinois is losing a lot”, and yet a nine seed is the worst we’ve seen since Underwood gained his footing with the Illini. And who knows, there’s a number of those players on the list with remaining eligibility and with NIL, anything can happen.

The team would have a lot of talent. There is lots of good recruiting coming in: Butler a good four star, and Johnson, being the highly touted recruit of the class. We would also get to see real minutes from players this fanbase is excited for like Gibbs-Lawhorn, and Harris, who will be out of his redshirt.

The point of this is not “after this season, it is doomsday”, there is plenty to be excited about. The point is that this team on the court right now experienced, it’s versatile, it’s athletic, and it has a real chance to make a difference in the March Madness tournament, something we have yet to see an Underwood team do.

The regular season is over, let’s sit back, enjoy, and see what this team can really do.