In-state prospect Andre Lovett commits to Illinois

Bret Bielema is working the recruiting trail ahead of spring ball.

Illinois received a commitment Monday afternoon from three-star defensive back Andre Lovett.

The in-state prospect is a member of the class of 2025 at Eisenhower High School, in the south suburb of Blue Island.

According to 247, he had a long list of Power Four offers, including Purdue, Wisconsin, Tennessee and Iowa. Lovett is ranked the No. 18 prospect in Illinois for the class of 2025.

He’s the fourth commitment for Bielema in next year’s class — and the first on the defensive side of the ball.

Lovett’s decision already getting love from his future defensive coordinator.

At 6-foot-2 and 170 pounds, he’s not going to wow you with size, but the offer list is impressive. And we know Illinois has become DBU in recent years, so this is a good place to start looking ahead to the future.