Illinois’ regular season is done. The real season now begins

Happy Monday, Illinois Land!

To borrow from a famous idiom about the passage of time:

“The weeks are long, but the season is short.”

In short, the 2023-24 regular season for Brad Underwood and Illinois men’s basketball has come and gone, up and vanished like a thief in the night.

If you take a look at the final Big Ten standings, little shock and surprise as Matt Painter and Purdue (17-3) win the conference rather easily on paper, a full three games ahead of Illinois (14-6).

Here’s Ethan Holesha with the breakdown of the Illini win at Carver-Hawkeye Arena to finish off the regular season at 23-8. Quick start is an understatement, as the Illini jumped out to a 31-11 lead with 8:48 left in the first half.

The 73-61 victory shed some light on what an NCAA Tournament game could look like in the second round for Illinois. The ball “sort of went in,” but the game was won on the defensive end, as Underwood & Co. held Fran McCaffery and the Hawkeyes to their lowest point total of the season.

For context, the game in Iowa City featured the same number of possessions as the game in Champaign earlier this month (74). Take a look at the difference in efficiency for the Illinois defense in the two matchups this season.

The difference could NOT be clearer. Remember, 74 possessions happened in both of these contests.

Iowa scored 85 points in Champaign , great for 1.15 points per possession. For context, 1.15 points per possession is roughly the same efficiency number as Big Ten leader Illinois (1.19) during conference. It seemed like Iowa made every shot in the first half, making most of the tough mid-range jumpers that Illinois forced.

, great for 1.15 points per possession. For context, 1.15 points per possession is roughly the same efficiency number as Big Ten leader Illinois (1.19) during conference. It seemed like Iowa made every shot in the first half, making most of the tough mid-range jumpers that Illinois forced. Iowa scored 61 points in Iowa City, horrific for 0.83 points per possession. For context, Houston leads in the country in DER (Defensive Efficiency Rating) at 0.88 points per possession. Iowa came out cold, missing its first nine shots altogether. Ton Perkins was 1-of-10 (10%) from the floor and 0-of-2 (0%) from the line. I’m sure he’ll be happy to not see Terrence Shannon, Jr. across from him in half-court defense ever again (unless they play each other on Friday!).

When the other team misses shots, it always looks like you played great defense. Not all makes and misses are the same, and this is why looking solely at efficiency numbers on defense can convince you that a team “plays no defense” or that their “defense is bad.”

The law of averages reared its ugly head — or in this case beautiful head — to get Iowa to miss some shots that they typically make, especially at home. And, especially against Illinois.

I want to be clear.

The Illinois defense is not as elite as it showed against Iowa, and is not as atrocious as it showed against Minnesota the penultimate home game of the season, in a thrilling 105-97 win at State Farm Center.

It’s in the gray area — somewhere between the extremes — as is often the case with defense. That is even more the case this season, as the once tough-and-rumble Big Ten transitions into a league full of dynamic guards and intricate offenses, despite what Mike Woodson tells you in Bloomington.

As a reminder, sites like KenPom adjust the efficiency, based on the opponent rankings. For instance, holding Iowa (No. 15 in OER) to 0.83 points per possession holds significantly more weight than doing the same to Michigan (No. 90 in OER).

The Illinois defense is good enough to win the Big Ten Tournament and get to Phoenix in the NCAA Tournament. It just is. Illinois is going to win games moving forward this season with elite offense, outscoring the other team.

Winning a game 73-61 that features a game with two top-15 offenses is an encouraging sign. Let’s not get it twisted.

Just like all basketball games, you have to outscore your opponents to win. See below.

Both wins: 105-97 (Minnesota), and 73-61 (at Iowa). Both losses: 86-79 (at Tennessee) and 71-64 (Marquette).

More than likely, Illinois will have to beat Iowa and Nebraska to set up a third game with Purdue in the Big Ten Championship game this weekend in Minneapolis.

Here’s a look at the bracket, provided by Jon Rothstein below.

The 2024 Big Ten Tournament Bracket. pic.twitter.com/8nruoW4zJC — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) March 11, 2024

As the No. 2 in the BTT, Illinois plays on Friday night at 5:30 p.m. against the winner of upstart Ohio State and Iowa the previous day. Illinois has a double bye once again.

Given the way that the season played out, it would be at least mildly disappointing if Illinois did not win at least two games in the BTT tournament this season.

If they can do that — and it’s a big if — Underwood and Illinois all but secure a No. 3 seed in the upcoming Big Dance. In another season of what ifs, Underwood is no doubt kicking himself this morning for winning none of the marquee matchups this season.

It’s ridiculous to call a 23-win regular season disappointing, considering where the program was a few years ago, but standards have changed along with expectations.

Here’s the thing.

Illinois essentially got beat three times: at Tennessee, at Purdue and home against Purdue. The other five losses (vs. Marquette, vs. Maryland, at Northwestern, at MSU, at Penn State) were not only readily preventable, it’s nearly preposterous that the Illini lost ALL FIVE of those games.

As we head into post season, let’s look at the final averages of SDH (Shannon-Domask-Hawkins) and set some over/unders for the success of the squad moving forward.

Here are the averages:

Points : 50.5

: 50.5 FG% : 46.3%

: 46.3% 3P% : 34.5%

: 34.5% Assist/Turnover : 1.42

: 1.42 Rebounds : 15.2

: 15.2 FT%: 81.6% (12.4 points per game)

These are great starting points for O/U to have a little fun. For Illinois to be successful, these numbers will likely have to increase. Games slow down and possessions are much more valued in the tournaments.

One thing is certain: if these three do not produce, it’s unlikely the Illini advance in either tournament up to their capability.

Underwood’s recent tournament history is no secret. With one game showings in both tournaments last season, it’s incumbent upon him to right the ship this postseason and win some games.

It’s Sweet 16 or bust this year. Underwood’s job is clearly not on the line with Whitman, but Illinois fans are growing increasingly impatient in year seven of BU’s tenure.

The only thing for Underwood left to accomplish other than consistency is winning some games in the NCAAT for once.

This is March. This is a new season. This is what we’ve all been waiting for...

This is Illinois basketball.