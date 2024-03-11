The good, the bad, and the unknown for Illinois entering postseason play

Goodbye, regular season, and hello, postseason. Welcome to March.

It’s officially that time of year for Illinois. The Illini’s 73-61 victory over Iowa marked the end of yet another highly successful campaign for Brad Underwood’s squad — ultimately finishing 23-8 overall, 14-6 in conference play, and alone in second place in the Big Ten standings.

Never take it for granted, Illini fans.

For context, that’s the fifth consecutive 20+ win regular season Brad Underwood has churned out and the fourth time finishing top four in the Big Ten in those five years. In the 12 seasons prior, Illinois reached those milestones just twice each.

The Fighting Illini basketball program is still in the midst of one of its best stretches in program history and should be proud of everything it continues to accomplish.

The next step? Go on that elusive postseason run and make this March a month to remember.

That all begins this week. It’s time to turn the page, put the regular season to bed, and gear up for what could potentially be a program-defining two-week stretch of hoops.

Let’s assess the good, the bad, and the unknown of this Illini team before it begins:

The Good

Illinois has three all-conference players, and those three guys are one of the best trios in the country when they’re right.

Terrence Shannon finished the regular season as the highest-scoring Illini in a single season in more than 50 years. His 25 points against Iowa proved the Purdue game (11 points) was just an off-night and that he’s still as lethal as ever when he gets out in the open floor.

There will be very few postseason games where Illinois doesn’t enter with the best player on the floor. If he can be complemented by an assertive Marcus Domask and an impactful Coleman Hawkins, the Illini are as dangerous a team as you’ll find.

Domask in particular is crucial when it comes to a deep March run. While Shannon is a dynamic athlete and as explosive in transition as anybody around, his limitations are evident in a half court setting. Domask can go get the Illini a bucket when they need it and will likely be relied upon with the ball in his hands in win-or-go-home crunch time moments.

As for Hawkins, a postseason run could cement him as one of the most beloved Illini in recent memory and his breakout senior season leaves hope for him being a big part of that coming to fruition. His impact has been felt on both ends.

These three guys can carry Illinois far.

Illinois finished the regular season fourth in adjusted offensive efficiency, per KenPom. They can score with anybody.

While the final week was a little slower for the Illini offensively, this group has made it clear they’re nearly impossible to stop.

Spearheaded by the trio discussed above, Illinois will carry one of the country’s best offenses into the tournament, which alone makes it a team nobody wants to run into. The Illini’s plethora of weapons creates matchup problems galore and they’re able to play a variety of different ways, through a variety of different guys.

If this Illinois season ends, it’s unlikely to come in uninspiring, ugly fashion. They’re going to find a way to put up points and hang in a high-paced shootout until the very end. The question becomes, will they ultimately be able to get enough stops to complement their high-powered offensive attack?

That leads us into...

The Bad

Illinois enters the postseason as an extremely flawed defensive team.

Since Feb. 1, the Illini rank 148th in adjusted defensive efficiency per Bart Torvik, one of the worst marks among projected at-large NCAA Tournament teams. While they showed some encouraging signs of life on that end against Purdue and Iowa to close the year, there’s far too many holes to enter the Big Dance with any semblance of confidence in that unit.

Illinois has gotten roasted in its ball screen coverage for most of the season and opposing coaches have really hunted certain matchups in isolation, whether that be Coleman Hawkins in the post or Luke Goode and Marcus Domask on the perimeter. Transition defense has also been a major sore spot, especially on shooters.

Can Illinois defend at a high enough level to go on a run? That’s the burning question as the NCAA Tournament approaches. Only rare outliers such as last season’s Miami team have made it work by being one-dimensional, so it would be wise of the Illini find some balance over the next two weeks.

The Illini’s bench has struggled in recent weeks, raising questions about this team’s depth.

Dain Dainja has started to come around of late but beyond him, the Illini aren’t getting much from their top bench options.

Justin Harmon hasn’t made a 3-point shot since Feb. 17. He’s been scoreless in back-to-back outings and is averaging just 5 points over his last six. While his effort is usually strong, there hasn’t been much meat on the bone to show for it in many recent games. Brad Underwood clearly has a lot of trust in the fifth-year senior guard, though.

Luke Goode has also struggled mightily at the regular season’s close. Underwood did mention an ankle injury Goode suffered at practice as a contributing factor, but he has played just 46 minutes during the last five games and scored only 9 points over that span.

While it’s fair to expect a tightened rotation come the season’s biggest games, Illinois is going to need quality minutes from its bench at some point. Right now, Harmon and Goode aren’t providing many of those, and it’s hard not to be at least slightly concerned about it.

The Unknowns

Which version of Quincy Guerrier is going to show up?

This past week was a huge one for Guerrier, as it may have finally marked the end of his prolonged slump.

He scored in double figures against both Purdue and Iowa, knocking down five threes in the process. He also hauled in 13 rebounds against the Hawkeyes, his most in a game since Jan. 18 against Michigan.

The Oregon transfer could be the Illini’s X-factor come tournament time, as this group’s most promising stretch of basketball coincided with a Guerrier who was seemingly a walking double-double, and a perfect frontcourt complement to Coleman Hawkins on both ends of the floor.

If the past two games were truly the breakthrough he needed to get right again, the Illini’s ceiling just got a whole lot higher.

Can Brad Underwood do what it takes to get Illinois to the promised land?

Brad Underwood has brought Illinois more success that it could have possibly imagined. There’s just one hill he has yet to climb.

Until he finally does, he’s going to face questions about his NCAA Tournament shortcomings. In all seven appearances across his three stops, Underwood has spent only one weekend dancing.

Pressure to get Illinois to a second weekend for the first time in 19 years will be at an all-time high, and it’s on Underwood to put the Illini in a position to get there.

He’s too good of a coach to let this dark cloud hang over his head for much longer.