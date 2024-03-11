Illinois moves down in regular season’s final AP poll

The regular season is now over, and Illinois is off the season that matters.

Ahead of this week’s Big Ten Tournament, the Illini checked in at No. 13 in the AP poll, down from No. 12 last week.

It was another split week for Illinois, losing to Purdue on Senior Night before bouncing back in a big way with a double-digit win Sunday night in Iowa City.

The Illini will now potentially get another shot at the Hawkeyes in the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals on Friday. No. 7 Iowa will face No. 10 Ohio State; Illinois plays the winner Friday at 5:30 p.m.

It was a successful regular season for Illinois, staying in the AP poll from start to finish, and finding itself in the top-10 at No. 9 in early January.

But we all know this is the part of the season the Illini are now playing for — and where Brad Underwood hasn’t found much success in recent years.

TCR’s on-site coverage of the Big Ten Tournament will start Friday — so be sure to stay tuned all weekend as the Illini make a run at the title on Selection Sunday.