Quick start powers No. 12 Illinois past Iowa in regular season finale

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Let March begin (for real).

Despite holding a more than 20-point lead in the first 10 minutes of the game, No. 12 Illinois did its best to let Iowa hang around Sunday night in both teams’ regular season finale at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.

But powered by Terrence Shannon Jr. and a late spurt from Marcus Domask, Illinois held on, 73-61, and heads to the Big Ten Tournament on the right foot.

With the No. 2 seed in Minneapolis already locked in for the Illini (23-8, 14-6 Big Ten), Illinois was still playing to avoid a two-game skid heading into postseason play (after a 77-71 loss to No. 3 Purdue on Tuesday).

Meanwhile, Iowa (18-13, 10-10 Big Ten) was playing for its postseason lives, barring a surprising run to a Big Ten Tournament title. Lacking big-time wins, a second loss to Illinois in less than three weeks could be the nail in its coffin for any chance at the Big Dance.

Between a red hot Illinois offense and a lid on the rim for Iowa, this game appeared to get out of hand pretty quickly.

Illinois secured a 10-0 lead in the first five minutes after Iowa started 0-of-9 from the field.

The Illini led by as many as 21 in the first half, but Iowa surged back. The Hawkeyes went on an 8-0 run late in the first half to bring the game to within 11.

After going up 30-9 with just under 10 minutes left in the half, the orange and blue only scored nine points until the break, with Iowa cutting its deficit to as small as eight.

But an 18-point half from Shannon kept the Illini ahead, with a 10-point lead at the break.

Coming out of the locker rooms, both teams kept trading points.

Illinois started the second on a 7-2 run, but the gritty Hawkeyes wouldn’t led up and got the game to within four points. The Illini lead 51-47 with just under 11 minutes remaining.

Following this scare, the Illini went on a quick 8-0 run to get the lead back up to 12 points.

After that point, Illinois was on cruise control the rest of the way. Another 7-0 run put the Illini up 13 with just four minutes left.

Shannon finished conference play strong after a season-low 11 points against Purdue. He ended the night with a game-high 25 points on 10-of-19 shooting.

In a game that could’ve easily been won by 30+ points, a win is still a win. Illinois was able to finish the regular season without losing back-to-back games at any point.

After a year of Big Ten play full of ups and downs, the Illini are on to the postseason. Let’s hope this win over Iowa is the first of many going forward.

YOU GOTTA SEE THIS

An absolute dime from Domask topped off with the slam from Quincy Guerrier.

TSJ is unstoppable in transition.

Another day, another chase down block for Terrence Shannon Jr.

Honestly, how many times has TSJ done this in his @IlliniMBB career?



: FS1/@CBBonFOX pic.twitter.com/koMlsSGpmr — Illinois on BTN (@IllinoisOnBTN) March 11, 2024

Another dime from Domask leading to the easy finish for Dain Dainja.

SOUND SMART

Both teams weren’t great from the behind the arc, with Illinois shooting just 5-of-16 from three and Iowa finishing just 7-of-21.

You know coach Underwood is happy when the Illini dominates the boards. The orange and blue out-rebounded Iowa 50-33 on the night.

Neither team was efficient from the charity stripe, as Illinois shot 12-of-20 and the Hawkeyes shot just 8-of-13.

Compared to the orange and blue, Iowa took great care of the ball in this one. The Hawkeyes had just five turnovers compared to 12 by the Illini.

Illinois held Iowa to a season-low 61 points.

TWEET OF THE GAME

You can’t fool us, Nico. We know.

When Moretti hits a jumper (against Iowa) https://t.co/6OD0Xb8LeV pic.twitter.com/S8r5HxgbEP — The Champaign Room (@Champaign_Room) March 10, 2024

UP NEXT

The Illini have secured the double bye as the No. 2 seed in the Big Ten Tournament.

The tournament tips off Wednesday at Target Center in Minneapolis, but Illinois won’t play until 5:30 p.m. Friday.

Illinois will face No. 10 Ohio State or No. 7 Iowa. The game will air on BTN.