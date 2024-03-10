How to Watch No. 12 Illinois at Iowa: Game Time, TV Channel, Online Streaming and Odds

How to Watch No. 12 Illinois at Iowa

Game Time: 6 p.m.

TV Channel: FS1

Online Streaming: FOX Sports Go

Radio: All Illinois basketball games air live on radio in the Champaign (WDWS-AM 1400) and Chicago (WLS-AM 890) markets. The game will also be broadcasted on other networks throughout the state; check the Fighting Illini Radio Network for more information.

Odds: ILL -1.5, O/U 171.5

Quick Hits

Head Coach: Brad Underwood (7th Season, 136-87)

Leading Scorer: Terrence Shannon Jr. (5th yr. Sr.) — 21.5 ppg, 46.6% FG, 4.3 rpg

Last Game: 77-71 loss against No. 3 Purdue

Gameday Reading:

Head Coach: Fran McCaffrey (14th Season, 279-188 record)

Leading Scorer: Payton Sandfort (Jr.) — 16.0 ppg, 45.0% FG, 6.5 rpg

Last Game: 87-80 win at Northwestern

Gameday Reading:

What Happened The Last Time These Two Played?

Ah, yes, the hockey-swap/Nico Moretti/Coleman Hawkins game.

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — When the leaders weren’t showing up, the unlikeliest of heroes shined.

Illinois’ defensive struggles continued from Penn State into the second half Saturday against Iowa, and with stars Terrence Shannon Jr. and Marcus Domask being limited, head coach Brad Underwood looked to others to step up.

He benched all of his starters early in the second half, and Niccolo Moretti answered the bell. The freshman made a pair of huge threes — the first two of his career — to retake the lead, and his boost along with big plays late from Coleman Hawkins propelled Illinois to a 95-85 win at State Farm Center.