Illinois reportedly hiring defensive assistant with ACC ties

In a surprising move first reported Saturday by Matt Zenitz, Illinois is hiring Virginia linebackers coach Clint Sintim as its outside linebackers coach. Sintim, a Virginia alum, is leaving his alma mater for Champaign to replace Charlie Bullen.

Sintim is the third outside linebackers coach of the Bret Bielema era. While the position has had an occasional impact, the room took a dip in consistency last season.

However, Bullen’s NFL credentials were strong and his recruiting charisma got Illinois into several deep water recruitments it normally never reached.

Can Sintim be an upgrade?

He recruits the southeast, specifically his home turf. He is from the Washington, DC area. For fans of a certain age, it’s easy to remember DC being a formerly fertile recruiting territory for the Illini in the halcyon days of Mike Locksley.

Sintim’s Virginia defense ranked at the bottom of the ACC in sacks last season. That is a concerning statistic for someone coming in to lead a pass rush.

Illinois has a talented room with Seth Coleman and Gabe Jacas returning and Jared Badie and Trey Smith rising. Without Johnny Newton and Keith Randolph, Illinois will likely have to get even more pressure from the perimeter in 2024.

So Sintim’s most recent team’s track record doesn’t inspire confidence. However, Virginia Linebacker Kam Robinson (for whom Sintim was the primary recruiter) was a second-team Freshman All-American last season.

But the 38-year-old former New York Giant is leaving his alma mater for the Big Ten. He’s joining a defensive staff under massive pressure with significant turnover.

This offseason, Illinois has expanded its recruiting base by adding coaches with ties to South Carolina, Texas, Florida, and the DMV. Time will tell if these moves bear fruit. But hiring Clint Sintim is an off-the-board move that could wind up paying dividends in the long-run.

But in the short-term, all eyes will be on the defense in the spring.