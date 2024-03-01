Is Illinois’ future brighter than this weird timeline?

So, let’s have a difficult conversation.

The bitter taste of the debacle in State College is still ever-present.

We’re all struggling with what this team is and what it’s becoming.

Some are panic-stricken. Others are resigned. Still, others are reassured by the subsequent victories against Iowa and Minnesota.

(#YouBetcha)

Even more are excited by the prospect of an explosive offense gutting out thrilling shootouts in big moments over the next month.

Hey Tip Reiman, a little birdie suggested that right now is as good a time as any to talk about roster construction.

For the majority of the season, I’ve lauded the philosophical underpinnings of the way this Illini Incarnation was constructed.

Style

This team was built to play an efficient, intelligent style of basketball. It is loaded with guys who should be effective catch-and-shoot players and five guys on the court at all times who can rebound at a high clip for their position.

The team has the personnel to play fast. They have guys who are experienced and well-versed enough to make good decisions at a rapid pace.

Physicality

This is a big ass team. They may not have as much length and size down low as Purdue. But watching Shannon, Rodgers, and Hawkins harassing wings is occasionally kind of beautiful.

The rebounding prowess that flashed early in the schedule was clearly a result of design. Its departure is clearly a major factor in the team’s struggles against more physical opponents. The coaching staff has the right idea in terms of the kinds of players they brought in, but the execution has been lacking.

Late-Game Execution

Okay, this is the most obvious departure from the expected normative behavior of this roster.

There should be a choking hazard patch under the Swoosh logos. Despite superb offensive performances against Iowa and Minnesota, no lead feels safe after the Penn State game. That memory will remain raw unless Illinois can set this malady ablaze in the tournament.

So is the solution forthcoming?

Well, that depends largely on the coaching staff.

If the 2023-24 coaching staff remains in tact and all of the signed freshmen are joined by a solid group of transfers, the answer very well could be on the horizon.

May I interest you in Morez Johnson?

Hell, you could convince me that the Illini could use 6-12 minutes of screen-setting, rim running, glass-crashing on-the-job training right now.

(Or they could, you know, play Amani Hansberry in that role.)

Morez will arrive in Champaign with a heavier weight of expectation of any Illinois player since Loco Dos. Thankfully, unlike Ayo, Morez should be walking into a competitive team with high expectations.

Sure, the return of Ty Rodgers and Hansberry will help in the physicality department. But Ty still sits in late-game situations even when he has effective first half runs. Luke Goode’s presence as a shooter should open up dirving and cutting lanes for Ty and Morez. But will Luke’s defense cost as many points as he provides?

Hopefully Illinois will find a way to put all of the necessary pieces in place to help Morez succeed.

While other incoming freshmen Jase Butler and Jason Jaxstys will have lesser expectations for next season, they’ll be arriving on campus in the shadow of a confounding regular seasons that is at one time exhilarating and maddening.

Morez could be an immediate boon to a defense that is currently part-time at best. But Portal Szn will determine even more than usual this year. Illinois is likely to lose 5-8 players this offseason. That’s a massive amount of turnover.

So what will the blueprint likely be?

The past several seasons have told us how the staff will solve its current problems.

This season’s grad transfers all brought intangibles, experience, and productivity. Last season’s major portal additions brought star power and mullets.

There will be big game hunting and star chasing. Who will be the next Terrence Shannon Jr. who enters the program with a mandate to destroy?

Who will be the next Andres Feliz dog ass leader who rallies his teammates with intensity and two-way relentlessness?

Who will be the next Marcus Domask-style G5 star with the desire to expand their resume and the ability to catalyze a tournament run?

Is booty ball permanent or a function of personnel? Is it a chicken or an egg situation?

A shooter, a rim protector, a primary ballhandler, and at least two catch-and-shoot threats are likely on the horizon. But that’s a topic to antagonize about after the tournament.

Right now, the Illini are a flawed team with an inconsistent philosophy. Is it a team built on a preternatural ability to fill it up? Is it an elite rebounding team? Is it a premier defensive team (definitely not)? These are all labels that have been applied to this team during the course of this calendar year.

Yes, this team is firmly in the Mike Tyson Zone.