Illinois signee Morez Johnson named Sun-Times Player of the Year

Future Illinois star Morez Johnson is picking up more accolades before he comes to campus this fall.

On Thursday, the Chicago Sun-Times named Johnson its 65th Player of the Year, and the fifth from Thornton High School in Chicago’s south suburbs.

The 6-foot-9 forward signed with Illinois last year.

A top-35 prospect, Johnson was surprisingly not named to the McDonald’s All-American list for this year’s game, something the Sun-Times reports upset him.

“That stuff is all political and doesn’t matter in the end,” Thornton coach Tai Streets told the CST. “He’s a great kid, and he’s a leader. That’s important: He’s a leader. Everybody follows him. They listen to him because he sets a standard.”

Johnson is averaging 20 points and 15 rebounds this season for his 28-4 squad. Thornton faces Brother Rice in the Class 3A sectional final on Friday.

The last Sun-Times Player of the Year to sign with Illinois was Jereme Richmond (2009 and 2010).