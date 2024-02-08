Illinois adds wide receivers coach with SEC experience

A week after losing George McDonald to Ole Miss, Illinois has a new wide receivers coach.

The Illini hired Justin Stepp on Thursday, according to the team.

Stepp most recently was the WR coach at South Carolina.

His contract is pending approval by the Board of Trustees next month.

“He is full of energy, a relentless recruiter, and has a unique ability to create meaningful relationships with his student-athletes,” said offensive coordinator Barry Lunney Jr. in a statement. “I can’t wait to reunite with him here in Champaign.”

Lunney and Stepp worked together at Arkansas after Bret Bielema’s tenure there ended.

In his time in the SEC, Stepp coached seven receivers with at least five touchdowns in a season and six receivers with a 500-yard season.

#Gamecock assistant coach Justin Stepp is leaving SC to join the staff at Illinois. He's been at Carolina for the last three seasons. pic.twitter.com/K64mqoMAro — Mike Gillespie (@MikeABCColumbia) February 9, 2024

He’s got ties to the southeast, as a native of South Carolina and playing college ball at Furman.

Illinois still has multiple vacancies on the staff, including on the defensive side of the ball after Charlie Bullen returned to the NFL this week.