3-star safety is late addition to Illinois’ 2024 class

One day before National Signing Day, Illinois made a late addition to the Class of 2024.
Three-star safety Tanner Heckel announced his commitment to Illinois on Tuesday afternoon via X.
I am blessed and thankful to announce that I am 100% committed to the University of Illinois!! I-L-L @BretBielema @AaronHenry7 #famILLy pic.twitter.com/9K9IZCk4P6— Tanner Heckel (@TannerHeckel1) February 6, 2024
According to 247 Sports, Heckel is 5-foot-11 and 175 pounds.
He played eight-man football at Lyndon High School in Kansas, and took a visit to Illinois last month.
Had a great time with @IlliniFootball this past weekend! Looking forward to the OV coming soon! Thank you @coachPatRyan @AaronHenry7 @BretBielema @CoachKleffner!! pic.twitter.com/mXeWtilGd9— Tanner Heckel (@TannerHeckel1) January 15, 2024
Heckel also played QB in high school and returned three of his seven interceptions for scores. He’s also a track and basketball star, so definitely an athlete.
In recent years, Illinois has turned low-rated DB prospects into superstars, the most notable being Seahawks rookie Devon Witherspoon.
Not saying Heckel will become an All-American, but Bret Bielema has been looking to add as many athletes to his roster as possible.
Loading comments...