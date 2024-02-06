3-star safety is late addition to Illinois’ 2024 class

One day before National Signing Day, Illinois made a late addition to the Class of 2024.

Three-star safety Tanner Heckel announced his commitment to Illinois on Tuesday afternoon via X.

I am blessed and thankful to announce that I am 100% committed to the University of Illinois!! I-L-L @BretBielema @AaronHenry7 #famILLy pic.twitter.com/9K9IZCk4P6 — Tanner Heckel (@TannerHeckel1) February 6, 2024

According to 247 Sports, Heckel is 5-foot-11 and 175 pounds.

He played eight-man football at Lyndon High School in Kansas, and took a visit to Illinois last month.

Heckel also played QB in high school and returned three of his seven interceptions for scores. He’s also a track and basketball star, so definitely an athlete.

In recent years, Illinois has turned low-rated DB prospects into superstars, the most notable being Seahawks rookie Devon Witherspoon.

Not saying Heckel will become an All-American, but Bret Bielema has been looking to add as many athletes to his roster as possible.