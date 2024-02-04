How To Watch No. 14 vs. Nebraska: Game Time, TV Channel, Online Streaming, and Odds

How to Watch No. 14 Illinois vs. Nebraska

Game Time: 5:30 pm

TV Channel: BTN

Online Streaming: FOX Sports GO

Odds: ILL -9.5, O/U 154.5

Quick Hits

No. 14 Illinois Fighting Illini (16-5, 7-3 Big Ten)

Head Coach: Brad Underwood (7th season, 130-84 record)

Last game: 87-75 win at Ohio State



Nebraska Cornhuskers (16-6, 6-5 Big Ten)

Head Coach: Fred Hoiberg (5th season, 56-89 record)

Last Game: 80-72 OT win against No. 6 Wisconsin



What Happened the Last Time These Two Played?

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Ugly wins are still wins, right?

Nebraska gave Illinois all it can handle, but a late push from the Orange and Blue was enough to get the win and its second consecutive series sweep, 72-56, at State Farm Center on Tuesday night.

“A night we weren’t at our best,” said head coach Brad Underwood. “I think our defense prevailed, that’s what we have to hang our hat on.”