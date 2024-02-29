Illinois falls below .500 after blowout loss at MSU

EAST LANSING, Mich. — The Illini (13-14 overall, 7-10 Big Ten) have faced many challenges this season, hovering around the .500 mark for most of the year.

With its standout victory against No. 14 Indiana at home earlier this month, many thought this team could be hitting their stride at the right time. However, following their defeat to Caitlin Clark and No. 4 Iowa, the Illini could not find their stride against Michigan State Thursday night, falling 87-70.

In the first quarter Michigan State came out of the gate red-hot. A 6-0 run that highlighted the quarter stretched their lead 15-5, causing the Illini to spend a quick timeout with 5 minutes remaining in the first. With Illinois’ sloppy play, and the Spartans’ Moira Joiner not missing from the field (10 points, 4-4 FG, 2-2 3PT) the Illini found themselves in a quick hole.

The second quarter was much of the same. The Spartans were still scoring at will but led this time by Julia Ayrault. While everything was going right for Michigan State, everything was going wrong for Illinois.

Head coach Shauna Green was found searching for quick answers. Off the bench, Cori Allen, Shay Bollin, Gretchen Dolan, and Kam’Ren Rhodes all made appearances in the early going of the first half, but could not fully stop the bleeding. Michigan State, elevated by their high shooting percentage (71%), took a 56-26 lead into the half.

When you find yourself down 30 at half, all you can do is apply pressure and chip away — and that is what the Illini intended to do. Illinois came out as the aggressor from the locker room, forcing multiple turnovers that led to three quick baskets. This caused Michigan State to call an early timeout of their own less than three minutes into the quarter.

The Spartans were able to regroup after the timeout and despite better play overall from the Illini, they were able to keep them at arm’s distance. Any chance the Illini had went to the waste side, after they finished the third quarter on a 3-minute scoring drought while Michigan State still found ways to put the ball in the hole.

Then in a sudden jolt, the roles reversed in the fourth. Kendall Bostic, who didn’t score in the first half, led the charge for a last ditch Illini effort, while Michigan State found itself stagnant on offense. The Illini, however, just did not have enough time to overcome the deficit.

STAT STUFFERS

Illinois

Kendall Bostic: 21 points, 10 rebounds.

Makira Cook: 15 points, 3 rebounds, 4 assists.

Adalia McKenzie: 14 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists.

Michigan State

Moira Joiner: 16 points, 7 rebounds, 5 assists

Theryn Hallock: 16 points, 3 assists

Julia Ayrault: 14 points, 10 rebounds

UP NEXT

Senior Night is next up for the Illini as they will finish out the regular season with a home matchup against Nebraska on Sunday.

Tipoff is set for 3 p.m. on BTN.