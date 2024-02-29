Share All sharing options for: Who needs defense when it’s a race to 100?

In the understatement of the century, this is not your grandfather’s Illinois basketball. It’s not even your dad’s. Or, quite frankly, any of ours.

Brad Underwood and his current basketball squad, and the entire mentality surrounding how to play the game has been flipped, and turned upside down. I would argue that no one saw this coming, not even Underwood himself.

BU certainly didn’t plan for this prior to the season.

An honest human being could not envision a conversation at Ubben taking place with the staff of Illinois basketball throwing around some hypotheticals on how they would be 21-7 and 12-5 in Big Ten play after 28 games mirroring the current reality.

If you had Underwood being asked about defense after winning a regulation home game 105-97 and being asked about his defense post game and his response being “make some shots,” you’re a liar and a bad person.

It makes no sense because it makes no sense. On first glance.

Let’s unpack the singularity of the Minnesota win, and what the metrics say overall about the team. Before we do that, read Ethan Holesha’s post-game breakdown of the monumental offensive performance by both teams at the penultimate game at State Farm Center.

With three games remaining, Illinois sits exactly two full games behind No. 2 Purdue (25-3, 14-3) in the Big Ten standings. The final Illini home game is on Tuesday, March 5 against the Boilers.

No. 13 Illinois has three Quad 1 games remaining, with road games in Madison (Saturday) and finishing with FranCon (March 10).

This season seems like it’s been 10 years and has simultaneously flown by at the same time. March can’t come fast enough. It will be here tomorrow. (Screw you, Leap Day.)

Now, back to the task at hand. What the hell happened last night in State Farm Center? A lot of made baskets and points, for starters.

Illinois and Minnesota combined for more than 200 points in a regulation game for the first time in the Big Ten in well over a decade. Look at the below post on X and let it sink it.

Minnesota shot 70% from three and 60% from inside the arc, and nearly lost by double digits. Look at the last sentence.

Minnesota is the first team to shoot 60% overall and 70% from three-point range and lose since Samford lost 107-106 (OT) to Wofford on Jan. 24, 2019.



No power conference team has shot 60%/70% and lost since at least 2010-11. — Illini Stats & Notes (@IlliniStats) February 29, 2024

Before everyone goes nuts in the comments and jumps to conclusions on what my argument is going to be for the singularity of the Minnesota game, I’ll bullet a few of my thoughts to ponder.

The defense always looks bad when the other team makes shots.

Faster paced teams generally give up more points and have lower efficiency defenses.

I’d rather have an elite offense with the capability to play defense than an elite defense that simply cannot score most nights.

The reason I have formatted it this way is that you have an open mind when you read the points I’m about to make.

Coming into the game, Minnesota was shooting right at 36% for the season, which placed them in the top 75 for three-point percentage. In the game Wednesday night, Minnesota made 14 threes on just 20 attempts, blistering the nets at 70% for the game.

In other words, Minnesota scored 2.1 points per shot from behind the arc, versus an expected 1.1 points per shot. I hate using the term if, and limit it as much as I can.

I’m going to use it anyway.

If Minnesota shot a season average from behind the arc, Illinois wins this game by 22 points. Minnesota also made NINE threes off the dribble. I would wager my house that hasn’t happened in a college game from one team all year. That’s an absurd number.

Here’s more context for anyone curious about the randomness of shot making and how it relates to defense. Explain to me how Illinois can “guard” the free throw line better than the three-point line. I’ll hang up and listen.

Minnesota from the free throw line : 13/19 (68.4%)

: 13/19 (68.4%) Minnesota from the three point line: 14/20 (70%)

I can’t imagine that a team has ever had 19 free throw attempts in a game and shot more threes than that, while shooting a better percentage from three than at the charity stripe.

If you caught any of the last game Minnesota played against Nebraska, you would quickly see that Minnesota couldn’t hit the broad side of a barn holding on the handle of the door.

Minnesota at Nebraska: 6/23 (26.0%) from three and 12/35 (34.3%) from two. That’s not ALL because of Nebraska’s defense. It’s likely almost nothing to do with Nebraska’s defense.

I’m not making excuses for the defense, it must improve dramatically overall if the Illini want to make a deep run in the NCAA Tournament in a few weeks. Let’s not forget one crucial detail. The Illini won this game, and it was never in any real jeopardy.

Basketball is about winning games and scoring more points than the other team. This sentence is equally true in a 55-53 win and a 105-97 win.

Illinois scored on 77% of its possessions in the second half. I’m not sure how that’s even a realistic possibility, let alone a real life outcome.

Illinois shot the ball extremely well in this contest. Unlike the Gophers, the Illini did not scorch the nets from downtown at a historic rate of 70%. The Illini were a more-than-respectable 10-22 (45.5%) from downtown.

I would argue that Illinois got better looks than Minnesota from behind the arc. The Illini certainly didn’t take anywhere close to nine threes off the dribble, let alone make that many.

Let’s peak at SDH (Shannon-Domask-Hawkins) for the game. Another scorcher.

Field Goals : 24-42 (57.1%)

: 24-42 (57.1%) Three point line : 7-16 (43.8%)

: 7-16 (43.8%) Free throws : 16-20 (80%)

: 16-20 (80%) Points : 71

: 71 Rebounds : 15

: 15 Assist/Turnover: 3.0

The Illinois bench was once again fantastic. Dain Dainja played 19 minutes and had 11 points and 6 rebounds, including going 3-3 from the charity stripe.

Notably, Dainja and Hawkins played a fair amount together in the second half. That’s a combo that typically doesn’t see the floor much with the historically poor efficiency numbers on both ends of the court.

Oh yeah. Terrence Shannon scored 29 points. His greatness is being overshadowed by his consistency. That is an all-time oxymoron.

Of note, in the last five games, here’s what the Illini opponents are shooting from behind the arc:

Combined: 32-80 (40%)

The four games previous for Minnesota: 18-60 (30%)

For the season, the Illini guard the three point line at a 33.9% clip, slightly above average. In conference play, the Illini are 13th in the Big Ten three point percentage at 38.3%.

This is definitely something to pay attention to for the remainder of the season.

This is a million points. This is entertaining basketball. This is play any defense and win.

This is Illinois basketball.