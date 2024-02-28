No. 13 Illinois hangs 105 points on Minnesota in shootout win

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — The questions about Illinois’ defense aren’t being answered, but two days away from March, the Illini’s offense keeps saving the day.

After a game that was back and forth the entire way, Illinois scored a season-high and still only snuck by Minnesota in a 105-97 victory Wednesday night at State Farm Center. It’s Illinois’ first 100-point outing in a Big Ten game in regulations since 1994 against Iowa.

The Big Three of Terrence Shannon, Coleman Hawkins and Marcus Domask accounted for 71 points on the night.

This one was competitive from start to finish as both offenses were firing on all cylinders.

In an offensive explosion, both teams ended up shooting 60% from the field.

With Illinois (21-7, 12-5) still sitting in second place in the Big Ten, a double bye in the Big Ten Tournament is well within reach for this year’s squad with three regular season games to go.

While the offense continues to be one of the best in the country, the defense remains a liability. Scoring more than 100 points should always get you a win, but giving up nearly as much is anything but good at this point in the season.

With defense usually being the identity of Illinois, the effort lately has been discouraging. The offense can only bail out the defensive struggles for so long, especially with March approaching.

While it’s been easy to complain about the struggles on defense, the offense has been exceptional. The Gophers ended up shooting 14-of-20 from behind the arc and still lost by eight points.

At the end of the day, a win is a win, but Minnesota (17-11, 8-9) gave the Illini all they could handle.

Even though Illinois led for over 15 minutes, the first half saw 14 lead changes and five ties.

Minnesota’s Dawson Garcia and Cam Christie gave Illinois a lot of trouble early on, combining for 31 points in the first half.

Despite the defensive struggles early on, the Illini took a 48-45 lead into the half. Hawkins led the Illini in first half points with 15.

Similar to the Iowa game, the orange and blue had a lot of players see action on the hardwood. 10 different Illini saw the court in the first half.

To open the second half, the Gophers outscored the Illini 16-14 before the first media timeout just over five minutes in.

Minnesota ended up shooting 87.5% from three while Illinois shot 50% from behind the arc in the second half.

Playing a large roll down the stretch, Dain Dainja finished with a season-high 19 minutes and 11 points in Big Ten play this season.

With issues on the defensive side still looming, the sky has seemed to be the limit for this year’s offense. Lets hope they won’t have to continue to bail out the defense come tournament time.

YOU GOTTA SEE THIS

Quincy Guerrier with the clean shot fake, leading to an easy lay in.

Quincy Guerrier has been so good for @IlliniMBB. pic.twitter.com/0NqVhfpcCN — Big Ten Men's Basketball (@B1GMBBall) February 29, 2024

Hawkins draws the foul and gets the bucket to go early on.

Dain Dainja with the bucket and the foul, capped off by a smooth celebration.

Come for the Dain Dianja and-one, stay for his celebration! pic.twitter.com/4bUfHxRBIl — Big Ten Men's Basketball (@B1GMBBall) February 29, 2024

SOUND SMART

Illinois got it done in the paint, outscoring Minnesota 50-38 down low and winning the rebound battle 31-23.

Despite the loss, the Gophers lit it up from the perimeter. They shot 14-of-20, good for 70% from three on the night.

This one was as back and forth as any game could be, with 20 lead changes and 6 ties by the the time the final buzzer sounded.

Once again, the Illini bench proved to be the difference in the game, outscoring Minnesota 20-3.

For the first time since Jan. 19, 1994 against Iowa, Illinois scored 100 points during regulation in a Big Ten game.

TWEET OF THE GAME

Both teams are shooting 60% from the field



Dear lord — The Champaign Room (@Champaign_Room) February 29, 2024

UP NEXT

The Illini are back on the road as they head to Madison to take on Wisconsin this Saturday.

Tipoff is scheduled for 12 p.m. on BTN.