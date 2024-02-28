How to Watch No. 13 Illinois vs. Minnesota: Game Time, TV Channel, Online Streaming and Odds

How to Watch No. 13 Illinois vs. Minnesota

Game Time: 8:00 pm

TV Channel: BTN

Online Streaming: FOX Sports Go

Radio: All Illinois basketball games air live on radio in the Champaign (WDWS-AM 1400) and Chicago (WLS-AM 890) markets. The game will also be broadcasted on other networks throughout the state; check the Fighting Illini Radio Network for more information.

Odds: ILL -11.5, O/U 155.5

Quick Hits

Head Coach: Brad Underwood (7th Season, 134-86)

Leading Scorer: Terrence Shannon Jr. (5th yr. Sr.) — 21.6 ppg, 47.3% FG, 4.3 rpg

Last Game: 95-85 win over Iowa

Head Coach: Ben Johnson (3rd Season, 39-49 record)

Leading Scorer: Dawson Garcia (Jr.) — 17.7 ppg, 46.8% FG, 6.6 rpg

Last Game: 73-55 loss at Nebraska

What Happened The Last Time These Two Played?

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — It wasn’t necessarily impressive, but a win is a win in late February.

Just a mere two days after RJ Melendez seemed like he had no confidence in himself — and missing a potential game-tying shot in the loss to Indiana — he turns around and posts his first-career double-double (10 points, 11 rebounds) as Illinois snapped a two-game skid and beat lowly Minnesota, 78-69.