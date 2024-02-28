‘He does everything right’: Underwood praises Hansberry after Iowa game

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — After a week of ups and downs, the Illini are feeling good heading into Wednesday’s matchup against Minnesota.

Following a complete collapse at Penn State and a hard-fought home win over Iowa, Illinois has laser focus on the Golden Gophers.

“They’re really balanced and they’re going to run great actions,” said head coach Brad Underwood. “They shoot it, they’re big and physical and they’re competing at a very high level.”

Despite Minnesota sitting at eighth place in the conference, they are seventh in the country in assists per game with 18.2 and guard Elijah Hawkins is currently fourth in the country and leading the Big Ten in assists per game with 7.3.

Illinois head coach Brad Underwood praises defensive adjustments against Iowa, being able to score late in the shot clock and talks about preparing for a talented Minnesota team #Illini pic.twitter.com/uYU1kmT1Fn — Ethan Holesha (@Holesha_17) February 28, 2024

“Everything is assisted,” Underwood said. “It’s a physical team but they’re very well balanced and it’s what makes them good.”

The Gophers have already beaten Michigan State and Penn State on the road in 2024, so the Illini know that they can’t take their foot off the gas, even with having the home court advantage.

“They’re playing really hard,” Underwood said. “This is a very good basketball team and they’ve proven they can beat a lot of people.”

More Than Just a Bench Mob

In Illinois’ most recent win over Iowa, there was a moment early in the second half where Underwood subbed every starter out and put in all bench players.

During this four-minute stretch, Iowa only made one shot from the field and it proved to be the turning point in the victory.

However, what was new to the eyes of the Illini fans was something the players had been working on for a long time.

“We mix up lineups a lot in practice,” Underwood said. “I think the guys are just comfortable because we do it in practice and everybody knows their role in what we’re going to do.”

With 10 different Illinois players seeing double-digit minutes on the court, this was a complete team effort. It makes Underwood have faith in being able to count on his guys that haven’t had the same playing time as some of the all-conference level players on this year’s squad.

“Every night has got its own identity, you like the fact that you have that depth,” Underwood said. “Once we kind of got comfortable there in the second half with the group, we didn’t change it very much.”

Redshirt-freshman Niccolo Moretti had season-highs in minutes, points and free throws while playing all 17 of his minutes in the second half. His +11 effort on the floor was a big reason why the orange and blue were able to come away with the victory.

Freshman Amani Hansberry also notched a season-high five shot attempts with a +8 night on the court in 13 minutes of play. Some of the younger guys took advantage of the chances they were given against the Hawkeyes.

“Me and Nico coming in, making impacts, bringing something new to the team that we needed and can use down the stretch,” Hansberry said. “That toughness, that grittiness, that can be huge for our team going forward.”

Even after Coleman Hawkins had a career-high 30 points on 9-of-11 shooting, the main storyline was arguably the efforts of the 34 bench points for the Illini.

“Coleman was spectacular, and then I thought we had other guys just really fill in and be great and take advantage of the opportunities and the things that were presented,” Underwood said. “It’s pretty nice to know that and it gives me a lot of confidence as a coach.”

Amani is Emerging

With Hansberry only playing sparingly in 13 games prior to Iowa, the freshman firmly established himself against the Hawkeyes. With lingering back spasms limiting his playing time in his first year with Illinois, he’s now ready to make an impact when it matters most.

“I want to do anything I can do to win,” Hansberry said. “Whether it’s getting an offensive rebound, diving on the floor for a loose ball, hitting an open shot, or just being a leader on the court, that’s really where I think I show my bigger values and what I can bring to the team.”

Illinois freshman forward Amani Hansberry talks overcoming his injuries this season, doing anything it takes to win and his competitive nature/upbringing #Illini pic.twitter.com/GlKPmGoU0r — Ethan Holesha (@Holesha_17) February 28, 2024

Underwood has nothing but praise for Hansberry and knows how much hard work he has put in despite all of the setbacks he has faced this season.

“I think he’s handled it just fine, he’s ready to relish the opportunity he has no matter what that opportunity is and he’s a great teammate,” Underwood said. “Whether it’s 20 minutes a game or whether it’s eight, I know we’re going to get a physical, very hard playing guy.”

Underwood not only talked about Hansberry’s play, but the kind of person he is and how he’s been a joy to coach this year.

“He does everything right, he’s a great listener,” Underwood said. “For a freshman, he plays the game pretty slow mentally and that’s a good thing. He has a high IQ and he does what he’s supposed to do, and he does it in a very competitive, highly charged mode.”

Hansberry has kept himself in game-ready form despite not seeing a lot of time on the court. When the opportunities present themselves, he knows he’ll be more than ready for them.

“I work hard so I’m ready when I do see the floor,” Hansberry said. “When my opportunity comes, I’m not even going to question myself, I’ve put the work in and I’m meant for this moment.”