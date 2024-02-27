The numbers really don’t like Illinois’ defense right now

I swear we had defense. I watched it with my own eyes early this season and I watched it the last few seasons.

The Illinois defense that I know and love is gritty, tough, and could easily take on any team in the nation in a fight in a Pizza Hut parking lot. The last couple months, that has completely vanished.

The Big Picture

Teams score more against Illinois than they do on average. At least, the last few games they have. Here's a quick look at the last six Illinois has played-

Iowa: (Average: 83.5, ILL Score: 85)

Penn St.: (AVG: 75.6, ILL: 89)

Maryland: (AVG: 69.6, ILL: 80)

Michigan: (AVG: 74.8, ILL: 68)

Michigan St.: (AVG: 74.4, ILL: 80)

Nebraska: (AVG: 77.1, ILL: 84)

Well, of the last six games, five of them have outscored their averages, including some like Maryland and Penn St. who went more than ten over their average scores. We can thank Michigan for not making it a clean sweep.

Looking at scores and averages are probably not the most effective way of judging a team’s defense, but it still goes to show that teams do and have scored more points against Illinois than they would on average.

The Metrics...

...also dislike Illinois.

Kenpom rates defense through defensive efficiency rating, which is points allowed per 100 possessions. Kenpom also adjusts for opponents in its ratings. Illinois sits at 61st in the country, a far cry from its fourth-ranked offensive rating.

And if we take out the adjustment for opponent strength? It gets even worse. Illinois would be 78th in the country. What gets even worse, is looking at the last three games.

The defensive efficiency rating for Illinois on the season is 98.4. In the last three games however, that number falls to 113.5.

That number would put them at 21st... in the NBA (tied with the Nets), a league where scoring comes much more often — and much, much easier.

If it was played out over a whole season, that 113.5 would place Illinois squarely at 355th in the nation, sandwiched between Pepperdine and Portland. Here's a quick reminder that the last three games have been played against Iowa, Penn State and Maryland.

A comparison to the past

The Kenpom ranking of 68 is the lowest it’s been since the 2018-19 season; the lowest in between these two seasons being 2019-20, which was a ranking of 35th in the nation.

It really doesn't make sense where this sudden defensive collapse is coming from. We haven't seen it before where it falls apart like this. In the Underwood era, Illinois has played five March Madness games. The most an opponent has scored in these games was 73 (Arkansas).

Since 2019-20, Illinois has played in five Big Ten Tournament games. The most opponent scored was 88 in an overtime win against Ohio State. The second-highest was 79 (Penn State in 2023).

The last six games, five opponent scores are higher than that mark. Point is, in an Underwood era where every year kind of feels the same, late-season defensive collapses are something we aren't used to, and I hate it.

This team has some defensive studs too. Shannon Jr., Hawkins, and Rogers are all top tier defensive guys in the Big Ten. However, there are spots of weakness in the rotation defense with guys like Domask, Harmon, and Goode.

I hate to say the answer comes down to being “gritty” and “hard-nosed”, but that really does look like what it comes down to. This team doesn't have the 1-5 full of defensive stars like the 20-21 team had with Da’Monte Williams, Trent Frazier, and Kofi Cockburn.

Unless Underwood has changed his scheme this season, or maybe teams are starting to figure it out, personnel would have to be the issue. It’s times like this where I really miss Sencire Harris.