Illinois women’s track and field claims Big Ten title

The Illinois Fighting Illini women’s track & field team just keeps on winning. And this time, they’re bringing some hardware back to Champaign. Over this past weekend, the Illini women’s squad won the Big Ten Indoor Championship for the first time in over a decade.

For the first time since 2013, Illinois is back on top of the Big Ten! #Illini I #HTTO I #WhyNotILL pic.twitter.com/wb9A6190gP — Illinois Track & Field and Cross Country (@IlliniTrackXC) February 24, 2024

As I mentioned in my previous article on Illini track & field, this year’s women’s squad features some truly special athletes, and their abilities were on full display at the championship meet in Geneva, Ohio. In one of the best individual performances of the day, junior Bara Sajdokova placed first in the high jump with an Illinois and Big Ten Championship record 1.89m leap.

Bara's now on top of the #Illini high jump leaderboard!#HTTO I #WhyNotILL pic.twitter.com/FYbP096QfY — Illinois Track & Field and Cross Country (@IlliniTrackXC) February 24, 2024

Fellow junior Jessica McDowell placed first in the 200m dash with a 23.32s performance, and junior Darja Sopova also won the triple jump with a 13.39m jump. The three first place performances alone earned the Illini a total of 41 points, almost half of the team’s total 104 points. Distantly trailing the Illini in the standings were the Penn State Nittany Lions (87 points) and Iowa Hawkeyes (73 points) in second and third places, respectively.

The orange and blue were especially dominant in the 200m dash, as the three of the top four spots were claimed by Illini sprinters.

The men’s championships took place at the same time, and the Illini men’s team finished seventh overall with 54.5 points on the weekend. The top performance from the men’s squad was undoubtedly senior Aiden Ouimet’s record breaking performance in the heptathlon, which set a new Big Ten Championships record and personal best for him with 6,120 points.

Also shining for the men’s side were junior Kam Garrett, who tied the Illinois school record in the high jump and placed second with a 2.21m leap, as well as senior Tyler Sudduth, who threw a season-best 19.05m in the shot put.

It’s always special to see Illini athletes claim Big Ten conference championships no matter the sport, and you can see the raw emotion in these athletes’ faces.

Both Illini track & field squads will be participating in the NCAA Indoor National Championships in Boston on March 8-9. As Big Ten champs and a nationally-ranked program, the women’s side deserves serious consideration as national title contenders. Likewise, Aiden Ouimet’s heptathlon performance could land him on the podium for the men’s side.

Petros Kyprianou, Illinois’ Director of Track, Field, and Cross Country, has plenty to be proud of in his second year at the helm of the Illini programs. Be sure to stay tuned to the Illini at the indoor championships in March as well as the outdoor season soon thereafter.