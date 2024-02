On this week’s episode of the “Oskee Talk” podcast, I spotlight an Illini program achieving something for the first time in 11 years (8:37). I also revisit Illinois’ shocking loss to Penn State — and fans’ overreactions to it (12:20) — as well as Saturday’s rebound (30:13), and I send a message to Brad Underwood’s haters (47:24). Plus, Caitlin Clark messed around got a triple-double (51:54).

Make sure to subscribe wherever you get your podcasts!

Click HERE to listen!