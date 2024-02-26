Illinois drops in AP poll after roller coaster week

Entering the week, the Illini knew what they had to do: Keep winning until March 5, get a crack at Purdue, and have a chance at a share of a Big Ten regular season title.

A shocking loss at Penn Sate all but ended those hopes, and left Illinois with a lot more questions than answers.

A come-from-behind win Saturday against rival Iowa answered some of those questions in the form of the bench.

So what did the week end with?

Illinois fell from No. 12 in the AP top 25 to No. 13. The Illini have been as high as No. 9 this season.

It’s been a topsy turvy year for almost any top-25 team on the road, and even UCONN lost last week by 20, so it’s anyone’s game.

Up next for Illinois: Minnesota on Wednesday night at State Farm Center, followed by three Quad 1 games (at Wisconsin, vs. Purdue, at Iowa) before the conference tournament.

Win three of those games, and you guarantee a double-bye in the Big Ten Tourney. Win two and you need a little help, win one and you need a LOT of help.

We’ll see what happens!