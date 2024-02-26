Where Terrence Shannon Jr.’s legal case stands — and what’s next

In black-and-white basketball terms, Terrence Shannon Jr.’s temporary restraining order suit was the final act of a long legal dispute that allowed him back on the court.

Away from the shining lights of the court, Shannon’s day in court is still yet to come.

The Champaign Room recently spoke with Mitch Gilfillan, an attorney based in Peoria and former basketball player at Lehigh, who has been knee-deep in uncovering key details of TSJ’s legal battle in Kansas on X.

Since his reinstatement to the team on Jan. 19, a few things have happened.

A preliminary hearing date has been set for May 10. This hearing is where both sides (Terrence Shannon Jr. and the State of Kansas), will present their evidence and testimonies. The period between the date being set and the date itself is what Gilfillan says is referred to as the “discovery stage.”

The Discovery Stage (Jan. 23 - May 10)

Gilfillan describes the discovery stage as the step of the process in which “both sides, the state and the defense, have been issuing subpoenas* to certain entities, to certain people, demanding through a court order for them to bring certain items to the preliminary hearing.”

*Subpoena: A command to produce documents, electrically stored information or tangible things or to permit the inspection of premises (Kansas Statutes Chapter 60. Procedure, Civil § 60-245. Subpoenas)

“For all we know as of now, unless there is bombshell evidence that has not been produced to the public, much of it will come down to a ‘she said, he said’,” Gilfillan told TCR. He says that for both sides, a ‘she said, he said’ dispute can be difficult to prove. “It really comes down to credibility.”

This is why the subpoenas, which can bring circumstantial or direct evidence forward, are important. Gilfillan says that they could bring evidence into the case in the form of cell phone data, bank statements, Venmo transactions and even social media conversations. Any stored or deleted information can also be recovered, he says.

On Feb. 2, Gilfillan shared via X that there were “several more subpoenas issued by TSJ’s lawyers requesting the alleged victim, alleged victim’s acquaintance, and two police officers to appear at the May 10, 2024 Preliminary Hearing.”

The subpoenas ordered the alleged victim and the alleged victim’s acquaintance to provide “all banking records, Venmo records, and/or any other records that reflect purchases made on September 9, 2023, and September 10, 2023.”

“Those Venmo purchases or credit card purchases, which will ultimately come out in subpoena will likely show, to some degree, perhaps what she was buying, or an emoji of what it was for. [It’s] all circumstantial evidence to indicate what she may or may not have been doing that evening,” Gilfillan told TCR.

On Feb. 15, Gilfillan shared via X that Shannon’s lawyers issued a subpoena to a registered nurse at the Lawrence Memorial Hospital, “ordering them to bring all documents relating to the SANE (Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner) Exam performed to the May 10 hearing.”

It was also around this time that it was revealed the alleged victim’s date of birth was May 2005, meaning she would have been 18 years old at the time of the alleged incident. The incident, which took place around midnight of Sept. 9 into Sept. 10, took place at the Jayhawk Cafe, a bar in Lawrence that serves alcohol.

The date of birth of the victim is significant to the case, Gilfillan says. He says that some establishments in Champaign and Peoria allow entry to guests starting at the age of 18, but that he is not familiar with the rules of the Jayhawk Cafe.

He also shared that the police report of the incident states that the alleged victim had a phone in one hand and a drink in the other while speaking to police.

The City of Lawrence has a page detailing the legal consequences of underage involvement with alcohol. It states that consumption of alcohol does not need to occur for an arrest to be made and that the mere possession of an alcoholic beverage is a violation.

Preliminary Hearing (May 10)

The preliminary hearing is where both sides present their evidence and testimony before a judge. Gilfillan says that after that, it is “up to the judge to decide whether or not there’s enough evidence to find probable cause to set the matter for trial. And if there is enough evidence to set the matter for trial, that means [the State of Kansas’] probable cause has been found by the court.”

If probable cause has not been found by the court, it is likely the end of the road for the prosecution.

If probable cause is found, Shannon would be set for an arraignment hearing, where he would have to plead guilty or not guilty.

The NBA Draft (June 26-27)

Gilfillan says that while he has not spoken to anybody on Shannon’s defense team, he believes that his team pushed for the preliminary hearing on May 10. He says that if probable cause is not found that the May 10 hearing “allows him to be draft eligible and a team would likely take a chance on him.”

With the NBA Draft Combine beginning on May 12 and the draft being just six weeks after the preliminary hearing date, the conclusion of probable cause not being found would allow Shannon to pursue his NBA career immediately.

“If probable cause is found in May and the court sets a trial date for September, there’s likely no chance he’s getting drafted,” Gilfillan said, with September being a hypothetical date. “That’s a very, very pivotal hearing. The May 10 hearing date is determining whether this is gonna go forward or not. The likeliness of this being done by June 27, if probable cause is found, is nil. Probably no chance whatsoever.”

Gilfillan says that, from what he’s observed, Shannon’s attorneys have been more aggressive in this discovery stage.

“They’ve been subpoenaing more. They’ve been more active as far as what they’ve done in this case, because they probably want to see if there’s enough evidence or not where the judge could potentially dismiss the case on May 10,” Gilfillan said.

He acknowledged that there is a possibility that a settlement could happen in this case. Settlements could mean pleading to lesser charges or pleading to something that’s under the threshold of what the state was trying to prosecute Shannon for.

There’s a possibility Shannon could plead guilty to an assault or disorderly conduct charge, but this could be an issue for the state.

“If you’ve gone this far and you’ve made these allegations through the alleged victim’s statements, it’s going to be tough now to back off of that and to take a lesser deal.”

Shannon waived his initial appearance in Douglas County court last month.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. on May 10.