Share All sharing options for: Hey, Brad Underwood: Your bench is good. Use it more.

18:06 to play.

Illinois had come out of the locker room 0-for-4 from the floor — all of its shot attempts from three. Meanwhile, Iowa was finding the rim with ease, whether it be dribble drives, an effortless baseline out of bounds play, and multiple offensive rebounds.

Brad Underwood had seen enough.

Hockey line-change time. All five starters out. Five new guys check in and take the floor — where they’d remain for the next four minutes.

It was a harsh yet necessary message and one that helped the Illini feel the urgency they needed to bounce back in a 95-85 victory over the Hawkeyes.

The Illini’s depth — an area that was highly touted coming into the season but has been underutilized throughout — shone through in a major way. It’s a development that could impact not only Saturday’s game, but also the ones ahead.

Nico Moretti had played 19 total minutes since Nov. 19. He played 17 against Iowa — and Illinois needed all of them.

Not something Brad Underwood himself probably even envisioned when game-planning for Saturday’s matchup. But the freshman point guard provided the energy and spark the Illini’s head coach was searching for and Moretti proved he can compete at this level.

There was a pace and comfort to the way Moretti commanded things that was refreshing for a team who lacks a true floor general. His presence contrasted the sluggish beginning to the half from the Illini’s starters and allowed him to stay on the floor nearly the rest of the way.

In total, Moretti finished with 9 points, 2 rebounds and an assist, knocking down both of his three-point attempts in huge moments during a back-and-forth second half battle. Defensively, his effort helped overcome his small stature and drew Underwood’s praise, which should assuredly keep him in contention for more opportunity down the stretch of the season.

He wasn’t the only freshman whose number was called, however.

Amani Hansberry was in a similar position. 14 total minutes since Dec. 29, including on-and-off back spasms that kept him out. Thirteen crucial ones on Saturday.

It doesn’t take long into an Amani Hansberry rotational turn to see why this Illini coaching staff fell in love with him on the recruiting trail. He’s tough, he’s physical, he talks — he plays far more mature than his freshman status.

Hansberry’s 4-point, 4-rebound stat line doesn’t jump off the page, but he gave Illinois the intensity on defense and on the glass that they desperately needed during his time on the court.

It drew quite the comparison from Brad Underwood after the game.

"He's nasty, he's just got a nasty competitive, gritty, fiery. He is the greatest trash talker we've had here since Ayo, he's just that kid, it's who he is"#Illini coach Brad Underwood describing Amani Hansberry, who scored 4 points, 4 rebounds in 13 minutes against Iowa pic.twitter.com/km3KQy7nVy — Bret Beherns (@WCIA3Bret) February 25, 2024

Definitely has a trash talker vibe to him. The Illini could use that ferocity and swagger in their frontcourt rotation as March approaches.

Let’s not forget Justin Harmon, who may not have been sitting idle like Moretti and Hansberry but has struggled mightily in recent weeks. His second half was as important as anybody’s.

Harmon didn’t even check in for the first time until 16 minutes had passed in the game. When he did, his focus was a complete 180 from the guy who got back cut countless times in State College.

Harmon’s activity across the floor was noticeable — getting on the glass, moving without the ball, making winning plays in crunch time to help the Illini avoid another set of late-game woes.

Twelve points on 3-for-3 shooting and a stretch of four rebounds in less than three minutes is exactly the type of impact Illinois needs from its fifth-year senior and sixth man when the postseason arrives. His team-high +23 plus-minus certainly lines up with the eye test of his afternoon.

All ills weren’t cured for Illinois in their win over Iowa, but a complete team effort is an encouraging sign following the type of moment on Wednesday that for a lot of teams, could have easily spiraled out of control. Most importantly, Brad Underwood went a little deeper into his bag that usual and came away with some pretty promising results.

The Illini have three All-Conference guys. Terrence Shannon, Marcus Domask and Coleman Hawkins are ultimately going to be the pieces that decide how far this team goes. But Saturday proved that its three-headed monster has plenty of help — and odds are, they’re going to need it.

A game like this can go one of two ways. It can serve as a wake-up call for a rotational group that can’t afford to lack effort when games all of a sudden could send them home in a few weeks. Or it can be a building block for the likes of Moretti, Hansberry, DGL and Harmon to contribute to a March run.

Time will tell whether Illinois’ bench movement was simply a one-game jolt of life or the beginning of bigger things ahead.

Hopefully it’ll go down as a season-defining moment in one that lasts quite a bit longer.