Caitlin Clark, No. 4 Iowa hang 101 on Illinois in win

IOWA CITY — Illinois just could not keep up with Iowa’s explosive offense.

Heading into Sunday’s matchup with college basketball’s best player — Caitlin Clark — and No. 4 Iowa, Illinois had been on a hot stretch, upsetting two straight conference opponents.

Last season, the Illini pulled off an improbable upset against this same Iowa team, and they had a chance to do the same for a second straight season.

But the Hawkeyes hung 101 points on the Illini in a 101-85 loss for Shauna Green’s squad, which now falls back to .500 on the season (13-13).

No. 4 Iowa came into the game with a vengeance as the Hawkeyes’ offense exploded in the first quarter, scoring 30.

But early on Clark struggled to put points on the board against Adalia Mckenzie. She still found a way to impact Iowa’s offense with six first-half assists.

Iowa’s offense went on multiple runs that involved finding Hawkeye big Hannah Stuelke on broken coverages in pick-and-roll situations. Iowa shot 44% from three as 24 of its 50 points from the first half came from three-point range.

On offense, Illinois’ bigs struggled to find rhythm throughout the entire matchup. Kendall Bostic and Camille Hobby combined for only six points in the first half.

In the first half, Illinois got multiple second-chance opportunities to score, but often hesitated to drive in the paint and was unable to take advantage of most of its offensive rebounds.

The Illini guards struggled to penetrate the paint, often settling for mid-range shots culminating in a 35% first-half shooting percentage from the field.

In the second half, Illinois’ offensive efficiency improved as it outscored Iowa in the third quarter, but they were unable to get stops and Iowa’s three point game kept Illinois playing catch-up.

Clark is the superstar, but Iowa is all-around one of the best teams in the nation and it showed against the Illini. Three Hawkeyes besides Clark scored double figures. Iowa played as efficient on offense as you could get, as they combined for 28 assists as compared to Illinois’ 13.

Illinois’ Makira Cook had a solid day, scoring a team-high 26 points, but her performance was largely overshadowed by Iowa’s complete team effort.

When Clark wasn’t scoring, she found Iowa’s Molly Davis, as she stepped up and scored 17 points and shot 50% from three point range. Iowa also kept feeding Staulke inside the paint as she scored 10 points in the second half.

Iowa put on a clinic in three pointers, the Hawkeyes went 17 for 37 from three and it seemed like any time the Illini were gaining momentum, the Hawkeyes’ would effortlessly kill their momentum with deep threes.

Behind Cook’s lead Genesis Bryant gave a valiant effort as she ended the game with 19 points and six assist. Bostic got back on track in the second half notching 17 rebounds.

All five Illinois starters ended the game scoring double figures, but it still wasn’t enough against No. 4 Iowa.

STAT STUFFERS

Illinois

Makira Cook: 26 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists.

Genesis Bryant: 19 points, 6 rebounds, 6 assists.

Adalia McKenzie: 13 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists.

Kendall Bostic: 10 points, 17 rebounds.

Iowa

Caitlin Clark: 24 points, 15 rebounds, 10 assist. Clark’s 5th triple-double of the season (16th career triple-double).

Molly Davis: 17 points, 5 assists.

Hannah Stuelke: 20 points, 9 rebounds.

Kate Martin: 13 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists.

YOU GOTTA SEE THIS

Awesome turnout here at Carver-Hawkeye.



Time for basketball. pic.twitter.com/wjQiB1Ppal — Joey Wagner (@mrwagner25) February 25, 2024

UP NEXT

Illinois is on its on the final stretch of the regular season. The Illini will have a couple days rest to travel to East Lansing to face Michigan State on Thursday.

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. on BTN.