‘Great team win’: Moretti, Hawkins shine in No. 12 Illinois’ win over Iowa

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — When the leaders weren’t showing up, the unlikeliest of heroes shined.

Illinois’ defensive struggles continued from Penn State into the second half Saturday against Iowa, and with stars Terrence Shannon Jr. and Marcus Domask being limited, head coach Brad Underwood looked to others to step up.

He benched all of his starters early in the second half, and Niccolo Moretti answered the bell. The freshman made two huge threes to retake the lead, and his boost along with big plays late from Coleman Hawkins propelled Illinois to a 95-85 win at State Farm Center.

Hawkins led all scorers with a career-high 30 points, but the bench impact from Moretti and Justin Harmon were the difference maker. The two combined for 21 second-half points, giving Illinois (20-7, 11-5 Big Ten) a narrow lead.

Iowa (16-12, 8-9 Big Ten) would not go away. The Hawkeye duo of Josh Dix and Tony Perkins (38 combined points) tied the game with five minutes remaining. From there, three huge steals from Hawkins gave the team a pivotal boost it needed to grab the program’s 1,000th Big Ten win.

Domask made a big three that took the lead for good, but it was only one of his two made field goals on the day. Shannon also made a bucket on the run, but the two combined for just 20 points on Saturday.

One of the biggest stories was Iowa’s offense vs. Illinois’ defense. The Hawkeyes lit the Illini defense up in the first half, shooting 62% from the field.

But the Illini flipped the script after Underwood made a platoon swap early in the second, benching every starter after the poor defense continued.

From there, the bench contributors only allowed a single field goal in a four-minute stretch, and the defensive boost gave the team what it needed to shut the Iowa offense down and give the sold-out home crowd a rivalry win.

The win gives the Illini their fifth straight 20-win season — the first time the program has accomplished that feat since doing it in eight straight from 1999-07. Illinois stays in second place in the Big Ten with only four games remaining, while Purdue still holds a two-game lead.

STAT STUFFERS

Illinois

Coleman Hawkins: 30 pts (9-11 FG, 3-5 3PT), 5 assists, 5 turnovers, 5 steals

Terrence Shannon Jr.: 12 points (4-10 FG, 2-7 3PT), 3 assists, 3 rebounds

Justin Harmon: 12 points (3-3 FG), 4 rebounds

Niccolo Moretti: 9 points (2-2 3PT), 2 rebounds, 17 minutes played (career-high)

Iowa

Josh Dix: 20 points (9-15 FG, 2-5 3PT)

Tony Perkins: 18 points (5-14 FG), 8 rebounds, 4 assists, 3 turnovers, 2 steals

Ben Krikke: 15 points (7-9 FG), 5 rebounds

Payton Sandfort: 12 points (3-11 FG, 0-2 3PT), 7 rebounds, 2 assists

SOUND SMART

Marcus Domask (8 points) broke his streak of 17 straight games scoring in double digits. The last game he failed to score 10 or more was on Dec. 9 against Tennessee.

Marcus Domask (8 points) broke his streak of 17 straight games scoring in double digits. The last game he failed to score 10 or more was on Dec. 9 against Tennessee.

UP NEXT

Illinois stays home for a Wednesday night showdown against Minnesota.

Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. on Big Ten Network.