How to Watch No. 12 Illinois vs. Iowa: Game Time, TV Channel, Online Streaming & Odds

How to Watch Illinois vs. Iowa

Game Time: 1:15 p.m.

TV Channel: BTN

Online Streaming: FOX Sports Go

Radio: All Illinois basketball games air live on radio in the Champaign (WDWS-AM 1400) and Chicago (WLS-AM 890) markets. The game will also be broadcasted on other networks throughout the state; check the Fighting Illini Radio Network for more information.

Odds: ILL -9.5, O/U 168.5

Quick Hits

No. 12 Illinois Fighting Illini (19-7, 10-5 Big Ten)

Head Coach: Brad Underwood (7th Season, 133-86)

Last Game: 90-89 loss at Penn State

Iowa Hawkeyes (16-11, 8-8 Big Ten)

Head Coach: Fran McCaffery (14th Season, 528-364)

Last Game: 78-71 win at Michigan State

What happened the last time these two played?

In the lone matchup last season, it was a high stakes affair at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

At the time of the game in early February, this one meant a lot to the conference standings.

But because of a late made three from Iowa’s Payton Sandfort, Illinois was not able to leave Iowa City with a win, falling 81-79.

Expect a similar amount of scoring in today’s game.