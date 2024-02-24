Illinois gets a crack at Caitlin Clark & No. 4 Iowa. Here’s how to watch

How to Watch Illinois at No. 4 Iowa

Game Time: 12 p.m.

TV Channel: FS1

Online Streaming: FOX Sports GO

Radio: All Illinois basketball games air live on radio in the Champaign (WDWS-AM 1400) and Chicago (WLS-AM 890) markets. The game will also be broadcasted on other networks throughout the state; check the Fighting Illini Radio Network for more information.

Odds: N/A

Quick Hits

Illinois Fighting Illini (13-12, 7-8 Big Ten)

Head Coach: Shauna Green (2nd season, 35-22 record)

Undefeated against Caitlin Clark (1-0).

All-Time Leading Scorer: Ashley Berggren (2,089 points)

Near the top 300 in Division I women’s basketball all-time scoring.

Last Game: 86-66 win over No. 14 Indiana

All six Illini who played scored in double figures (tied program record).

Illinois’ first win over ranked opponent since Iowa on Jan. 1, 2023.

No. 4 Iowa Hawkeyes (23-4, 12-3 Big Ten)

Head Coach: Lisa Bluder (24th season, 517-253 record)

The winningest coach in Iowa basketball history (men’s and women’s).

28-7 against Illinois in her career with the Hawkeyes.

All-Time Leading Scorer: Caitlin Clark (3,593 points)

Surpassed Kelsey Plum as all-time leading scorer in Division I women’s basketball history nine days ago against Michigan.

Needs 75 points to surpass men’s basketball’s all-time leading scorer (“Pistol Pete” Maravich).

Last Game: 86-69 loss at No. 14 Indiana

In Bloomington, Clark was held to 24 points on 8-for-26 shooting (3-for-16 from three).

She had a near triple-double with 10 rebounds and nine assists.

What Happened the Last Time These Two Played?

Implications were quite different for both teams last time around.

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — History. For the first time in nearly eight years, Illinois knocked off a ranked opponent on its home court, taking down No. 12 Iowa, 90-86, in front of a rowdy and energetic State Farm Center crowd on Sunday afternoon.

Off the back of a career-high 24-point performance from Genesis Bryant, the Illini held off the Hawkeyes at home to improve to 13-2 on the season and 3-1 in Big Ten play.

Illinois led for the final 23 minutes of action, fighting off Iowa comeback attempts and extending its winning streak to six games.