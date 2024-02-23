‘It felt like a movie’: Illinois aims to bounce back from stunning loss

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Holding a seven-point lead with 40 seconds to go in the game was not enough for Illinois to leave State College with a win Wednesday night.

“In the game it felt like a movie, like a dream,” said forward Luke Goode. “I was like, ‘This is wild.’ We were just up 10 points with a minute and thirty.”

On the heels of the jaw-dropping loss, Goode and head coach Brad Underwood met with media Friday afternoon at State Farm Center to recap what happened Wednesday and look ahead to the next opponent in Iowa.

REC HALL BLUNDER

In the first conference game that had been played in Penn State’s Rec Hall since 1996, the Nittany Lions extended a three-game win streak over the Illini to four.

“My hats off to Penn State, they played great,” Underwood said. “Maybe the best environment I’ve been in in the Big Ten, my ears were still ringing the next day.”

The Nittany Lions scored 90 points en route to the victory. To put this into context, they scored just 49 in the prior game against Nebraska.

Penn State matched that same total in just the second half Wednesday. Underwood said that there were too many ‘mental breakdowns.’

“We did just about everything wrong that we could do wrong in the last three minutes,” Underwood said.

It wasn’t just the final three minutes though, as throughout the game, Penn State was capitalizing on defensive mishaps.

“We gave up four back cut layups, that all we talked about,” Underwood said. “That’s all Penn State does, is shoot threes and back cuts.”

Another big issue was free throws (18-of-27), especially the two Coleman Hawkins missed that ultimately allowed Penn State to win.

“We missed a lot of free throws, we’ve been shooting the cover off free throws,” Underwood said.

Though it was a rough loss, Goode emphasized that the season is still far from over.

“At the end of the day, you can learn from that stuff.” Goode said. “Everybody wants to make a big deal about it now, but they’d be way more upset if that was to end our season in March than right now in February.”

“We have a special team this year and we can do a lot of good things,” he added.

A “BRAD UNDERWOOD PRACTICE”

Apparently, this is not your everyday practice.

“Had one of the most intense practices we’ve had,” Underwood said. “As I say it was a ‘Brad Underwood practice.’”

Underwood described it as ‘highly competitive.’

“I was ready to stay till 11 o’clock if I we needed to be there till 11 o’clock,” Underwood said. “I was getting back to coaching, and demanding, and holding guys accountable.”

Goode mentioned how this type of practice was tough, but needed for the team.

“Coming off of a game where we should’ve won, made too many mistakes as a team, practices like that only prepare us for the next game and make us better,” Goode said.

These types of practices bring the guys on the team together according to Goode.

“It’s just getting back to us, playing hard,” Goode said. “We were out there in practice longer than we usually are, we practiced way harder than we usually do.”

Since it was a longer, more physical practice than usual, it left a toll. A needed one.

“A lot of sore bodies after that practice, I’m not going to lie,” Goode said. “But it’s good it’s something that we need, we have a couple of those every year.”

Even though Goode said there’s a couple of these types of practices each year, it wasn’t recent that one of these has happened.

“First one in a long time,” Goode said.

SCOUTING IOWA

While the Hawkeyes might be 16-11, don’t be fooled.

“We got a great Iowa team coming in, coming off a great win,” Underwood said.

Iowa recently took down Michigan State in East Lansing, a second-straight win after beating Wisconsin.

Iowa scored 78 and 88 points respectively in those two games. This is a team who averages 83.4 points per game.

“They take and make hard shots,” Underwood said. “They do that as well as anybody in the league.”

Iowa is led by — who else — senior Tony Perkins who averages over 15 points a game. In last year’s lone matchup, Perkins went for a career-high 32.

“Tony Perkins every year against us for some reason has some of his best games,” Goode said. “We’ve got to know that coming in.”

Underwood had nothing but praise for Perkins.

“He’s an efficient shooter, he’s a strong ball handler, he’s a really good decision maker, he’s an effective defender,” Underwood said.

“Perkins has turned into a pro.”

Underwood also pointed out another piece that has made a big impact for Iowa.

“They have an outstanding freshman in Owen Freeman, playing great,” Underwood said.

Freeman — who has won nine Big Ten Freshman of the Week awards this season — averages 10.9 points and 6.4 rebounds per game.

With defensive issues at hand as of late, expect a shootout between the 5th (Illinois) and 12th (Iowa) best offenses in the country according to Kenpom.

Just to mention, the last time Iowa came to Champaign, it was sort of a big deal.

Illinois sees Iowa twice in the final five games. Tip off Saturday is at 1:15 p.m. and will be televised on BTN.