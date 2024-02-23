Illinois will pay for its issues in March — and there are many

I don't like complaining about a team that's 19-7 (10-5), second in the Big Ten, and a lock for the NCAA Tournament. But man, this team can be frustrating.

I would prefer to get booty-balled by Jalen Pickett a hundred more times than have to watch a collapse like that ever again.

I don't want to relive the specifics of that game, so let’s just talk big picture here:

Illinois undeniably has one of the best offenses in the country. Illinois undeniably has an abysmal defense. Illinois undeniably has almost zero ability to close out games.

Do I believe the season is a fully lost cause because Illinois lost a game at Penn State? No.

Do I believe there's any reason to think Illinois is going to make it to the second weekend as of now? No.

Not having a defense and having horrendous late-game management isn't a winning formula for games in the month of March.

Illinois just gave up NINETY points to the 92nd-best KenPom offense. Penn State didn't even have its best player.

In the final four minutes of the game, Illinois had two turnovers, missed three free throws, fouled on a three-pointer, made one field goal, and got out-scored 17-7.

They led by ten with 2:30 to go. They led by seven with 0:40 to go. They lost in regulation.

Sorry. I said I wouldn’t get into the specifics of that collapse, but I had to. How does it happen? How has it happened three times in three weeks?

This is the 11th-oldest team in the nation. It's an immensely talented roster. None of these issues should happen. They sure as hell shouldn’t be happening every other game in February.

How is the offense cruising along for 32+ minutes in all of these games and then falling apart the second scoring the ball becomes crucial?

How is the defense getting abused by mediocre big men, giving up career-highs to role players, and not able to stop a backdoor cut?

Not having a point guard was always going to be an issue for this year’s squad.

I think Ty Rodgers has done a good job in that role this season though. However, when he continues to find himself seated on the bench in crunch time, it presents problems for Illinois.

I just don't get it. Yes, he’s been in foul trouble in some games, but there comes a point in regulation where that becomes meaningless in my opinion.

When Ty’s benched in crunch time, Illinois looks clueless offensively. Who’s going to bring up the ball? Who’s going to take the big shot?

Marcus Domask has a turnover issue late in games. Terrence Shannon Jr. is a great offensive player, but hasn’t been able to get many crunch time buckets in the half-court offense. Put Ty Rodgers on the court when the game is on the line please.

The defense in particular is infuriating right now. I understand the “switch everything” strategy sounded like a good plan in July, but it’s getting picked apart by every team in the conference right now.

Add in some miscommunications and weak fouls and this defense is a total train wreck.

People keep saying that these issues are fixable. Are they? If they are, let’s get to work on that. You’ve got a Round of 64 matchup in four weeks.

I understand that a lot of people think Illinois’ offense will be able to out-shoot at least its first-round opponent and could potentially propel the Illini to a Sweet 16.

I could not be less convinced of that. The offense is great, yes. But the defense is so much worse than a lot of people realize. The team that we play in the first round is almost guaranteed to have a better offense than teams like Penn State and Maryland.

If those teams can beat us, why can’t a mid-major with likely a better offense do the same? Maybe you point to the fact that we’re old as to why we’ll win in March? I just don't know. Age hasn't done a whole lot for us in the Big Ten.

Maybe you're excited that we at least stay close in all of our losses? I guess. I honestly thought we took a step forward in that area with the road win at Maryland. But the Penn State loss was two steps back.

I don’t like being negative, but that loss was unbelievably bad and the same old issues just continue to pop up.