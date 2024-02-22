Accept the reality of Illinois Basketball

Happy Thursday, Illinois Land!

Now is not the time to panic, ladies and gentlemen.

Before you react and throw your phone off the couch cushion beside you and tell me I’m wrong, let’s unpack what we’ve witnessed and have a emotionally intelligent response to what has transpired.

Famous phrases such as “it’s only one game” and “one loss is one loss” developed over time. Idioms such as these remain an intelligent response to a singular event. Their initial development and implementation into the lexicon of sports serve a crucial purpose.

The message is to fans and players from coaches and administrators: “Guys, this was one thing. Don’t worry about this one thing. It’s isolated.”

This is why I’m not panicking. I’m not smashing any proverbial glass and hitting the red panic button in the famous meme floating around the last decade.

I have accepted reality. Another famous idiom: “It is what it is.”

Stated another way: “Better than it was, not as good as it should be.”

Illinois has turned into Iowa and Michigan State simultaneously. Underwood has successfully shapeshifted into Fran McCaffery and Tom Izzo at the same time. It seemed like it couldn’t be done. Underwood loves to do things the unconventional way.

I wrote last time about patterns and late-game collapses, and what that looks like moving forward. We now know that this team, this staff and the game plan will not hold up to any scrutiny in close games. The results and outcomes will shock you.

TCR’s Zeno Jo took care of the gamer for last night’s game against Penn State. He also did some crack research. Read his recap and then let’s unpack what he found.

The most recent meltdown took place in a high school gym against a team that just lost its best overall player and scored 49 points in an entire game against Nebraska in an 19-point loss. Penn State scored 49 points in the second half against Illinois.

Here are the endgame shots made and time elapsed for seven recent games, with some quick context surrounding the drought. These games were chosen because they were at least relatively close in the final minutes.

L at Penn State (90-89) : 0 FG in the final 2:30. Penn State ended the game on a 20-7 run, erasing a 12-point lead in the final 8:00.

: 0 FG in the final 2:30. Penn State ended the game on a 20-7 run, erasing a 12-point lead in the final 8:00. W at Maryland (85-80): 0 FG in the final 1:53. Illinois blew a 7-point lead and let Maryland tie the game twice.

0 FG in the final 1:53. Illinois blew a 7-point lead and let Maryland tie the game twice. L at Michigan State (88-80): 1 FG in the final 7:38. Michigan State ended the game on a 24-8 run, turning an 8-point Illinois lead into an 8-point Illinois loss.

1 FG in the final 7:38. Michigan State ended the game on a 24-8 run, turning an 8-point Illinois lead into an 8-point Illinois loss. W vs. Nebraska (87-84 OT): 0 FG in the final 3:29 (of regulation). Timeout heard around the world. Underwood calls a timeout to “set the defense.” Nebraska closes regulation on an 11-1 run to force OT. Marcus Domask made one free throw after Nebraska “fouled” him with under five seconds left.

0 FG in the final 3:29 (of regulation). Timeout heard around the world. Underwood calls a timeout to “set the defense.” Nebraska closes regulation on an 11-1 run to force OT. Marcus Domask made one free throw after Nebraska “fouled” him with under five seconds left. L at Northwestern (96-91 OT): 1 FG in the final 3:29. Domask missed a 10-footer to win the game at the buzzer. Could not stop anyone in OT.

1 FG in the final 3:29. Domask missed a 10-footer to win the game at the buzzer. Could not stop anyone in OT. W vs.Michigan State (71-68): 1 FG for the final 5:29. No Terrence Shannon, Jr. for this game. Illinois gutted out a win.

1 FG for the final 5:29. No Terrence Shannon, Jr. for this game. Illinois gutted out a win. Loss at Purdue (83-78): 0 FG in the final 3:06. Fake rally comes up short.

Total damage: 27:44 of game action - four total field goals made.

These events are neither isolated nor mundane. It’s a clear and present pattern of either players refusing to execute a game plan, or Underwood refusing to make any adjustments in late-game scenarios.

My vote is for dual cooperation in this instance. The plan is atrocious and the players can’t execute a simple shot.

I don’t know the specifics on the shooting percentages or who is taking the shots, in a large scale view. When you make four field goals in nearly 30 minutes of game action, it’s not difficult to take a guess on what those stats would look like.

Here are the evergreen reasons that Illinois continues to lose games by blowing leads, or making games much closer than they need to be.

It’s time to tell some hard truth. These are in no particular order.

Illinois is essentially playing no defense, in a literal sense. They are now No. 58 in DER (Defensive Efficiency Rating) for the season. Illinois had spent a good bulk of the first half of the season in the top 15. This rating was bolstered due to the pathetic competition played at State Farm Center early in the season. Big Ten defense: 106.6 (No. 6). DER for the season is 99.8, to give some perspective. They give up the most twos in the conference at the highest percentage and are also allowing conference foes to shoot almost 36% from behind the arc.

They are now No. 58 in DER (Defensive Efficiency Rating) for the season. Illinois had spent a good bulk of the first half of the season in the top 15. This rating was bolstered due to the pathetic competition played at State Farm Center early in the season. Big Ten defense: 106.6 (No. 6). DER for the season is 99.8, to give some perspective. at the highest percentage and are also allowing conference foes to shoot almost 36% from behind the arc. Same guys, same results: Once again versus Penn State, starters Ty Rodgers and Quincy Guerrier played 30 combined minutes while reserve Justin Harmon played 25 and scored two points and allowed — at a minimum — four backdoor cuts for open layups. He’s old, so that’s okay. Just ask Underwood.

Once again versus Penn State, starters Ty Rodgers and Quincy Guerrier played 30 combined minutes while reserve Justin Harmon played 25 and scored two points and allowed — at a minimum — four backdoor cuts for open layups. He’s old, so that’s okay. Just ask Underwood. Unforced turnovers and errors : I can count at least six times in the second half that Illinois just flat out turned the ball over. Domask dribbles off his foot , Hawkins throws the ball into the stands from the elbow, Rodgers not ready to take a pass from TSJ and it ricochets off of this hands harmlessly out of bounds. The Illini had 18 turnovers against Penn State, with 13 in the second half.

: I can count at least six times in the second half that Illinois just flat out turned the ball over. , Hawkins throws the ball into the stands from the elbow, Rodgers not ready to take a pass from TSJ and it ricochets off of this hands harmlessly out of bounds. The Illini had 18 turnovers against Penn State, with 13 in the second half. No adjustments by Underwood : He plays the old players simply because they are old. He trusts them due to age alone, for plausible deniability. He flat out refuses to play the freshmen meaningful minutes. Same players with the same plan, making the same mistakes in late-game situations.

: He plays the old players simply because they are old. He trusts them due to age alone, for plausible deniability. He flat out refuses to play the freshmen meaningful minutes. Same players with the same plan, making the same mistakes in late-game situations. Illinois is soft. They have to lead the country in and-ones on defense. It seems like there are at least four or five a game where Illini players literally touch the driver’s arm as he is going by. There is little resistance to the other team as they drive to the basket. I’d love to play offense against this Illinois defense. They’re soft with the ball, and don’t value it. Domask (131), Harmon (83 D1 game), Shannon (133) and Hawkins (113) have played a combined 460 division one basketball games and the group cannot break a simple press, guard a baseline out of bounds play or get the ball in bounds when needed. This is sixth grade level stuff, man.

Losing games of this profile will also plummet the Illinois seed line and force them to play a much better team in the NCAA Tournament much sooner than needed. A No. 5 seed would see Illinois play a team better than Penn State in the opening round.

It’s hard to envision a scenario where Illinois can win multiple games in the NCAA Tournament without several major issues being eliminated. If it hasn’t happened yet, don’t hold our breath.

Please take The Scientific Poll.

This is acceptance. This is clarity. This is another Underwood debacle.

This is Illinois basketball.