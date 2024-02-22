Illinois’ latest collapse leaves us with major rotation questions

This one stings.

In case you missed the late game collapse against Penn State on Wednesday night, here’s how the last 40 seconds shook out with the Illini up 7:

Terrence Shannon Jr. missed a contested floater which lead to a Jameel Brown transition three. Illini up 4.

Terrence Shannon Jr. turned the ball over shortly after the next inbound leading to a layup. Illini up 2.

Illinois forced to call two consecutive timeouts. One due to the inability to get the ball inbounds. The other was called after a quick trap by Penn State in the backcourt.

Coleman Hawkins was fouled, and missed both free throws

Coleman Hawkins fouled Zach Hicks on a three-point attempt. He hit all three free throws, putting the Nittany Lions up 1.

Justin Harmon missed a runner in the lane. Game over.

It may seem easy to point to critical errors in that sequence as the reason for the loss. This game was squandered well before that.

Three separate baseline out of bounds plays in the first half led to wide open layups/dunks. All three stemmed from miscommunication and the lack of a switch on an off ball screen.

Coleman Hawkins was caught complaining after being stripped at the 7:44 mark in the first half. This led to a five-on-four fast break as he walked back, still chirping at the referee. An and one call leads to an easy three points for Penn State.

Justin Harmon’s man back cut him for a layup on back to back possessions with about 3:20 and 2:45 left in the first half.

These are not plays that a team with Sweet Sixteen aspirations can make. Defensive struggles have plagued this team the last month.

However, the Illini settled in early in the second half, going up 14 points with 13:50 to play.

That’s when late game mistakes began to rear their ugly head.

Marcus Domask had some costly turnovers, and this wasn’t the first time this year where he seemed uncomfortable against added pressure from opposing guards. Two of his four turnovers occurred in the final five minutes of the game. Once he dribbled the ball off his foot, and the other was a tipped pass when Penn State sent a second defender at him as he approached the halfcourt line.

Luke Goode took and missed a three with 2:06 left in the game and 22 seconds left on the shot clock. The Illini were up eight and could have wound the clock down to roughly 1:44. Penn State hits a three on the other end. And the final 40 seconds were filled with blunders as I already laid out.

Rotation question marks

Luke Goode, who has often been the first player off the bench, didn’t enter the game until the 6:26 mark in the first half. And he ended up playing 22 minutes total, being the primary defender on Zach Hicks down the stretch.

Quincy Guerrier didn’t play the final 15:39 of the game. Coach Underwood made a remark in the postgame press conference indicating that “we went under guys,” clearly indicating that going under on screens is not acceptable. Which is exactly what Quincy Guerrier did before being subbed out.

Does that warrant a nearly 16-minute “timeout” for your starting power forward who you game planned to guard Zach Hicks? The same Zach Hicks who scored 8 points in the final 2:20, ultimately icing the game with three straight free throws? Guerrier picked up his third foul on that play, but it still seems odd that he never saw the floor again.

Illinois is ranked 167th in adjusted defensive efficiency over the last month (bartorvik.com).

Will this performance wake up a team that looks lost defensively? Iowa’s No. 12 offense (Kenpom) visits Champaign on Saturday as the Illini look to bounce back.