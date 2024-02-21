Illinois’ inability to close is a perilous tightrope

James Franklin was in the crowd for Illinois’ road tilt Wednesday against Penn State. His presence in the crowd and in the conference is ironically similar to Brad Underwood’s.

Both were established names who won at other places and brought the weight of expectations to proud, loud fanbases.

And both groups of fans say the same thing: our guy can’t win the big one.

For as much kvetching as there is about Underwood and his lack of March success, his spotlight pales in brightness when compared to the pressure facing James Franklin.

But on top of the palace intrigue at the top, there was also a basketball game.

And in that basketball game, Coach Underwood and Co. folded like Paterno sympathizers under the simplest scrutiny.

Illinois found itself 14-5 hole in State College on Wednesday evening. Qudus Wahab looked like Patrick Ewing and a Sherman Tank had a baby and birthed it in Pennsylvania.

But you know what they say about holes: stop digging when you’re in one.

Put another way: big players make big plays in big games.

Illinois’ meager conference championship chances made the road clash with Mike Rhoades’ squad a must-win for Illinois’ regular season aspirations.

Penn State lost its best player days before the game. This looked to be an exploitable weakness. This was where Illinois should have been able to leverage its coalescing chemistry and track record of success to exorcise 2023’s Penn State-related demons.

Illinois came back on the strength of a pair of 7-0 runs. After ending the half on a 20-7 run, the Illini opened up a seven-point lead. And in that moment, equilibrium seemed to set in for the No. 12 Fighting Illini.

They got punched in the mouth at the beginning of a gettable roadkill. And then Terrence Shannon put the team on his back as he has done so many times. Shannon’s 35-point double-double paced an Illini team in need of the jolt that only a superstar can provide.

And it wasn’t enough.

Building a double-digit lead in the second half wasn’t enough.

Penn State playing without arguably its best player wasn’t enough.

Nick Kern Jr. and Ace Baldwin Jr. both slashed up the Illini at different points in the game. It continued a theme of Illinois having occasional struggles stopping guards. Is it a narrative or a blip on the radar? Time will tell.

But that wasn’t the story of this game.

This game will wind up being a bullet.

Either it will be the shot fired that brings a dramatic improvement in its ability to close games.

Or it will be the game that becomes the avatar for a season on the brink of greatness that never peaked because of how it cratered in late-game situations.

The team with Ty Rodgers and Justin Harmon does a poor job of defending penetration in late-game situations.

The team with Marcus Domask and Luke Goode self-immolates in high-pressure moments with bad shot selection and defensive mental lapses.

The team with Quincy Guerrier and Dain Dainja occasionally stops rebounding in the final three minutes of conference games.

It’s almost unfathomable to think that this is the same team that boat-raced Missouri in St. Louis and punked the Wolverines so thoroughly on two different occasions.

A wise person once told me that there is always a light at the end of the tunnel. But sometimes, that light is an oncoming train.

Is this game the whimper with which the Big Ten title door closes for good?

This was March Illinois making an early appearance. This game had all the trimmings of previous collapses, including a player with a shiner. I hope there is no Monster in the locker room.

I know people who will tell me this loss isn’t a big deal. They’ll say that “road wins are hard,” and “the team was gassed after coming back and attempting to hold on.”

I get all of that.

But this is a time to take a critical look at the big picture. And the big picture is no Mona Lisa.

It’s more like your weird cousin’s abstract art that everyone in the family says is good so as to not offend your equally weird uncle.

This team lacks neither talent nor leadership. It has star power, scoring chops, and rebounding ability. But the defense and rebounding foundation on which this team’s house is built has been obliterated by a Richter-scale breaking calamity.

This loss would be just a game if it occurred in a vacuum. But seasons don’t have one-off situations. They only have patterns that flourish or fail.

The 2023-24 Illini Men’s Basketball Team has shown a consistent ability to serve up games on a silver platter to opponents with wobbly legs and bruised faces.

Much like one of their star players, the Illini are the ones with bruises on their faces.

Those marks complement the egg quite well.