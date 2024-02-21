No. 12 Illinois collapses down the stretch at Penn State

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pen. — Despite Terrence Shannon Jr. having a career night, it was the Illini defense that let itself down on Wednesday.

After an uncomfortable and high-scoring first half, Illinois seemed to settle into the game in the second half. Despite the Illini holding a double-digit lead with less than four minutes to go, the Nittany Lions would claw their way back to a 90-89 comeback victory.

The matchup was Penn State’s first conference matchup in the cozy 97-year-old fieldhouse since 1996.

The loss places Illinois (19-7, 10-5 Big Ten) two games behind first-place Purdue and gives the Boilermakers a prime opportunity to run away with the regular season title. The result also means the Illini need, at most, four wins from their last five games to secure a top-four finish and a double-bye in the Big Ten Tournament.

Illinois must now hope to beat Purdue at home and bank on the No. 3 team in the nation to slip up against at least one of Rutgers, Michigan, Michigan State or Wisconsin.

It was an offensive shootout in the first half, with both teams hitting more than half of their shots from the field and combining for 89 points. The Fighting Illini’s 48 points in the first 20 minutes tied the mark for the most they’ve scored in a first half this season.

Just days removed from being named the Big Ten Player of the Week, Shannon looked to protect his throne. He’d end the game with a career-high 35 points while shooting 55% from the field.

While Penn State (13-14, 7-9 Big Ten) would shoot the ball at a higher clip than the Illini, the Orange and Blue presence on the offensive glass would allow the visitors to stay on top until late. They ended with 19 second-chance points to the Nittany Lions’ 3.

Despite Penn State shooting 12-for-20 and being out-rebounded 49-25, they’d come away with the victory.

In crunch time, the Nittany Lions attack would turn up while the Fighting Illini’s turned off. A Terrence Shannon Jr. layup with 2:30 left in the game, the same layup that would give him his new career-high, would be Illinois’ last field goal of the game.

The hosts would end the night on an 8-0 run, with three Zach Hicks free throws giving Penn State its first lead since the 4:40 mark of the first half.

Penn State, who managed just 49 in their road loss to Nebraska the previous Saturday, would drop 90 on Illinois. It’s the most points they’ve scored this season since hitting the same mark against Rider, who play in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference.

RETURN TO REC

The game was Penn State’s first at the historic Rec Hall, their former basketball arena, since 2015, and their first Big Ten game at the nearly 100-year-old building since 1996. Heading into tonight, they were 2-1 at Rec Hall after the move to the Bryce Jordan Center with wins against Louisiana Monroe and Canisius and a loss to Princeton.

Wednesday’s result sees the Nittany Lions improve to 3-1 at Rec Hall in the 21st century.

The arena, which seats just over 6,800, housed 6,150 on Wednesday.

SOUND SMART

Illinois dominated both the offensive and defensive glass, grabbing 19 of its own misses and 30 Penn State misses. Penn State would manage 25 rebounds overall.

Penn State forced 18 Illinois turnovers, the most that Underwood’s team has surrendered in Big Ten play this season.

YOU (UNFORTUNATELY) GOTTA SEE THIS

In case you missed the end:

FOULED ON A 3. TO THE LINE. DRAIN ALL 3.



PENN STATE COMPLETES THE COMEBACK FOR THE W! pic.twitter.com/lVTaXvUnHN — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) February 22, 2024

UP NEXT

Illinois will be back in action at home on Saturday when they host the Iowa Hawkeyes, who have recent wins over Wisconsin and Michigan State and an extra day of rest.

Tipoff from State Farm Center will be at 1:30 p.m. on BTN.