Former Illinois star Malcolm Hill getting another NBA chance

Illinois legend Malcolm Hill is getting another chance in the NBA.

ESPN reported Wednesday that Hill is returning to the New Orleans Pelicans on a two-way contract.

The New Orleans Pelicans are signing guard Malcolm Hill on a two-way contract, sources tell ESPN. Hill has averaged 24.6 points on 44 percent 3-point shooting for the Pels’ G League affiliate in Birmingham. Hill’s had NBA stops with Atlanta and Chicago too. pic.twitter.com/YYKouqwYvW — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 21, 2024

The 28-year-old had two brief stints with the Pels earlier this season. He also played 24 games for the Hawks and Bulls from 2021-23.

Hill has been playing mostly this year in the G League, where he has averaged 22 points and more than 6 rebounds per game.

The 6-foot-6 native of Belleville has been around the world since graduating from Illinois in 2017. As an Illini, Hill played during the largely forgettable John Groce era, but ranks third on the school’s all-times scoring list (1,846 points) and is the only Illinois player ever to record multiple 600-point seasons.