‘One game at a time’: Illinois staying in Big Ten title race

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Heading into the home stretch of the regular season, the Illini find themselves in reach of a Big Ten title.

However, the orange and blue do not want to get ahead of themselves. They still have six games left in the regular season, starting with a trip to Penn State.

“They’re an elite cutting team and they’ve got really good three point shooters,” said head coach Brad Underwood. “They’re a good basketball team, we’ve got to be very solid going in there.”

The players understand that the season is winding down as well. While they are looking at the bigger picture heading into March, they know they need to focus on the task at hand before anything else.

“We’ve got Penn State up and we know if we don’t win, none of that matters,” said sophomore Ty Rodgers. “We’re just taking it one game at a time and just staying true to us.”

On Monday, it was reported that Penn State had dismissed leading scorer Kanye Clary from the program. The reason for the dismissal is still unknown.

Despite the loss, Underwood still knows how much of a threat the Nittany Lions will be given the talent in this league.

“I would assume it’s probably going to make them better,” Underwood said. “They’re much bigger without him and they’ve got a clear cut, really good shooter replacing him.”

Another big change for Penn State is that they are returning to Rec Hall for the first time since 2015 to face off against No. 12 Illinois.

This field house holds just over 6,500 people, but the Illini know this means the home fans will be amped up.

“It’s something I know very little about other than it’s small and quaint,” Underwood said. “I’m sure it will help provide a very good home court advantage from a fan’s perspective in there.”

Finally Winning at Maryland

Heading into Penn State, Illinois is fresh off a win over Maryland, which was Underwood’s first win in College Park with the program. It was a hard-fought win that saw the Illini battle to an 85-80 victory.

“I thought we handled the environment, I thought we handled a very good Maryland team,” Underwood said. “I like that team a lot, I think they’re very talented.”

Brad Underwood talks win over Maryland, Terrence Shannon Jr. winning B1G Player of the Week, and heading into tomorrow’s game at Penn State #Illini pic.twitter.com/PB5e7txTXn — Ethan Holesha (@Holesha_17) February 20, 2024

Despite the win, Underwood still sees a lot of room for improvement.

“Some positive things, some things to continue to work on and grow with,” Underwood said. “I thought we got some long rotations, which I don’t like. That effects our rebounding as well as everything else.”

Illinois had a season-low five offensive rebounds despite the victory. Underwood knows that this is a trend that can’t continue going forward.

“There’s some things we did that helped us win and we’ll continue to do, but we’ve got to continue to work and get better.”

Terrence still being Terrence

On Monday, Terrence Shannon Jr. earned Big Ten Player of the Week honors after averaging 29 points over two games last week and stepping up his defense.

“I thought the job that Terrence did late on Jahmir (Young) was outstanding, he was 2-for-9 against Terrence,” Underwood said. “That’s the kind of effort, that’s the kind of ‘play hard’ mentality on every play that you’ve got to have to win.”

Rodgers felt the same way and praised Shannon for the hard work he has put in all season long.

“I mean Terrence is a grown man, he knows what he can do,” Rodgers said. “Through everything, he’s always in the gym, I think that’s what makes him so great.”

Ty Rodgers reflects on Maryland win, talks improving defensively, and praises Terrence Shannon Jr. after winning B1G Player of the Week #Illini pic.twitter.com/5nT1QRE90I — Ethan Holesha (@Holesha_17) February 20, 2024

Race for the Big Ten

After a big win at Maryland, which was their first there since 2011, Illinois is now 10-4 in conference play. That’s only a game and a half behind Purdue who sits at 12-3 after a road loss at Ohio State.

If the Illini win out, they will at least have a share of the Big Ten regular season title.

“Obviously, Purdue is having a magical season and it was a tough situation at Ohio State and they were amped and played well,” Underwood said. “You don’t get too excited or too down, you just have to try to stay pretty stoic through the process of a 20 game league schedule which can be challenging.”

The players understand the position they are in, and they know that teams circle the game on the schedule when it’s against Illinois. Michigan State and Maryland both had reunion games against the Illini, while Penn State is making their much anticipated return to Rec Hall.

“We know we’re going to be every team’s Super Bowl and that’s how we prepare,” Rodgers said. “We love it, we definitely embrace it for sure.”

Coleman Is VERY Online

As most Illinois fans know, Coleman Hawkins is very active on social media. A TikTok that he posted after the win over the Terrapins showed Hawkins wearing a Maryland shirt. It now has gained a lot of traction with over 250,000 views and 19,000 likes.

“Yeah I made a little appearance,” Rodgers said about the video. “Coleman, he’s my guy, that’s so funny man.”

Ty Rodgers talks about his appearance in Coleman Hawkins’ TikTok video following the win over Maryland and how Hawkins’ personality brings energy to the team. “Coleman’s one of one” #Illini pic.twitter.com/uihV1vcqga — Ethan Holesha (@Holesha_17) February 20, 2024

While some have been critical of Hawkins and the emotions he shows on the court, his teammates love to have him on their side and the energy he brings to the squad.

“Coleman, he’s one of one,” Rodgers said. “He always just brings a presence and it brings a life to all of us. If someone’s having a bad day, Coleman might do something silly, and then everybody’s happy.”

Never change, Coleman. Never change.