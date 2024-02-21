How to Watch No. 12 Illinois at Penn State: Game Time, TV Channel, Online Streaming and Odds

How to Watch No. 12 Illinois at Maryland

Game Time: 5:30 pm

TV Channel: BTN

Online Streaming: FOX Sports GO

Radio: All Illinois basketball games air live on radio in the Champaign (WDWS-AM 1400) and Chicago (WLS-AM 890) markets. The game will also be broadcasted on other networks throughout the state; check the Fighting Illini Radio Network for more information.

Odds: ILL -7.5, O/U 156.5

Quick Hits

No. 12 Illinois Fighting Illini (19-6, 10-4 Big Ten)

Head Coach: Brad Underwood (7th season, 133-85 record)

Last Game: 85-80 win over Maryland

Gameday Reading:

Related Illinois must do more than the minimum for a March run

Related Illinois now controls own destiny in Big Ten title race

Penn State Nittany Lions (12-14, 6-9 Big Ten)

Head Coach: Mike Rhoades (1st season, 12-14 record)

Last Game: 68-49 loss at Nebraska

Gameday Reading:

Related Kanye Clary No Longer With The Team

What Happened the Last Time These Two Played?

CHICAGO — They usually say third time’s the charm.

That wasn’t the case for the Illini on Thursday night.

Penn State defeated Illinois two times in the regular season, and at the Big Ten Tournament in Chicago, they aimed to make it three. The atmosphere at the United Center provided Illinois with a “home” crowd, but after 36 minutes of back-and-forth punches between the two teams, Penn State held a five-point lead.

Enter Andrew Funk. His four threes led the Nittany Lions to the lead, but he wasn’t done yet. With the shot clock winding down, the fifth-year senior pulled up from deep. Bottoms.

And he didn’t stop there. His sixth three of the night pushed the lead to 12, sinking the dagger into the hearts of the Illini faithful.

Illinois found a way to contain star Jalen Pickett (61 points in the two previous matchups), but in the end, it was Funk and Seth Lundy leading the Nittany Lions to the 79-76 win.