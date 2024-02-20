Who should be on Illinois’ offensive line in 2024?

As long as Bret Bielema is the coach of Illinois football, the offensive line will always be heavily scrutinized. Any time that the run game fails to produce a 1,000-yard back or if a quarterback ranks in the bottom half of sacks taken, every single football analyst will question if Bielema is truly the right man for the job.

And those same questions are already swirling around your head as your read this column, and honestly they are extremely valid.

Last year, Illinois failed to produce a 600-yard running back and Luke Altmyer and John Paddock were sacked 40 times. In every statistical sense the offensive line that was a finalist for the Joe Moore Award failed to take the crucial step forward.

The job for Bart Miller only gets harder in 2024 — luckily there is only one way, and that is up.

Here’s Who’s New On the Offensive Line

Illinois added some studs as transfers — lets quickly review:

J.C. Davis - Senior - Transfer - New Mexico

J.C. Davis was the best offensive tackle in the Group of Five and was on the Mountain West Offense First Team. Davis took almost every snap in the last two years at New Mexico and will be the best returning tackle in college football, according to PFF.

Melvin Priestly - Junior - Transfer - Grambling State

Melvin Priestly is another Left Tackle and East Saint Louis native that had eight starts and 655 snaps last season at Grambling. Priestly was teammates with Illini sophomore offensive lineman Brandon Henderson.

Kevin Wigenton - Junior - Transfer - Michigan State

Kevin Wigenton was a priority transfer not only for Illinois but Bret Bielema, who rang his cell as soon as Wigenton hit the portal. The Michigan State transfer is a big bodied right guard who had six starts and 501 snaps for the Spartans in 2023.

Cole Rusk - Tight End - Transfer - Murray State

Cole Rusk, while not a true offensive lineman, was an All-American at the FCS level for the racers.

Who’s Coming Back?

Illinois has 15 returning offensive linemen and another ~5 tight ends. While I won't bore you with the full list, here's the guys that make the current two deep.

Hunter Whitenack — 3 starts at Right and Left Guard, has 2 years left

Josh Kreutz — 2023 All- Big Ten Honorable mention, 12 starts at center, 2 years left

Zy Crisler — 24 starts as an Illini, played both guard and tackle, played better at Right Guard, 2 years left

Josh Gesky — 8 starts at both guard positions, 3 years left

Brandon Henderson — played in 8 games as a true freshman, 3 years left

Desmond Schuster — injured in 2023, should slot in a guard, 3 years left

So Who Should Be Starting?

I think that for Illinois right now, the biggest concern has been the blindside. For the offense to work, Luke Altmyer cannot be sacked 40 times in 2024. Luckily, Illinois has been able to shore that side up.

Left Tackle:

Starter: J.C. Davis | Backup: Melvin Priestly

Left Guard:

Starter: Kevin Wigenton | Backup: Hunter Whitenack

Both Davis and Wigenton are big boys, weighing in at 320 and 325 pounds respectively. Davis was an All-Conference player and is the best returning tackle in college football. Wigenton was hand-picked by Bret Bielema. Both Priestly and Whitenack have experience and should be able to be great rotation players.

Center:

Josh Kreutz started last year and should start again in 2024.

However, no 2024 Illinois offensive line column is complete without mentioning 4-star lineman Andrew Dennis. While undersized and a freshman, Dennis is Illinois’ highest-rated recruit EVER. Dennis should be able to get playing time both as center and in one of the guard spots. I don't expect a lot from Dennis is 2024, but should be a great rotation interior lineman.

Right Guard:

Starter: Zy Crisler Backups: Josh Gesky, Andrew Dennis

Crisler was forced to play a position he wasn't natural in last year. Luckily, he should be returning back to his natural role as right guard. It is a better fit and Illinois performed its best with Crisler as guard.

That leaves me with the last position: Right Tackle

Illinois currently doesn't have a player with experience who can slot naturally into the right tackle position. Switching from left to right requires different skill sets. Left tackles need to be nimble and quick, not just a boulder that can't be moved. It's quite literally the most important offensive line position. Right tackles need to be able to control the offensive line, and win the position against the defense’s best DE.

Of Illinois linemen with experience, they are all built for being stellar interior linemen. Henderson is 335 pounds, Whitenack is 350, and Schuster is 345. Great for creating and holding windows for Kaden Feagin to plow through.

But this has been a problem for Illinois since Alex Palczewski went to the NFL. The right side tackle has been a revolving door.

So who starts? Priestley is probably the best option here given his starts at the tackle position at Grambling. But he will have to move over to the other side of the offensive line.

Can the Great Dane, Magnus Moller make the jump? He hasn't seen the field since Virginia in 2022. How about Joey Okla? His only in-game action against Toledo last season.

Ourlads.com has Josh Gesky starting at RT, but his starts have come at the guard spot.

Do you start Both Griffin Moore and Cole Rusk to assist the right side of the line?

These are the questions I hope are answered this spring.

60 days till the spring game.

192 days till Eastern Illinois.