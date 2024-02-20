Why Illinois’ postseason run this year will be different than the past three

TCR Contributor CJ Jackson is a former member of the Illinois Basketball team, playing for the Illini from 2005-09.

It’s time to lock in, and the Illini are doing just that.

Late February rolling into March is by far the most exciting time of college basketball. That degree of excitement is amplified when your favorite team has a chance to go out and win some hardware. With the Illini winning against Maryland on the road and Pur-don’t losing to Ohio State this past weekend, we’re right back in the running to get some regular season accolades. I like our chances, here’s why.

First off, Purdue.

Even though they’re favored to win their last five games of the regular season, and they’re No. 1 in the conference and top-five in the nation, those game are FAR from a walk in the park. Especially its last 3.

They have to host Michigan State (tied for No. 3 in Big Ten) who is always a threat, especially late in the season nearing tourney time. Then they come to see Illinois (No. 2 in B1G and No. 12 in nation) in Champaign three days later and I like our odds there. Finally, they host Wisconsin (tied for No. 3 in B1G) for the last game of the season. Talk about season-ending pressure? Purdue has to be on top of its game and they’ve been recently showing a lot of chinks in their armor. Should they lose 1 of those last 3, then they’d be looking at sharing the crown in best case.

Enough about them, let’s talk about us.

So much good can be said about how we are playing right now. Obviously not perfect but we’re figuring out a way to get things done. I personally love close games. As a former player blowouts were fun, but there’s nothing more fulfilling than winning a nail-biter. One that neither team led by double digits. One where every single possession counted. Pressure on every layup, open jumper, free throw, and rebound. That’s what we’ve been seeing a lot of with our Illini. That’s a good thing.

Why is that a good thing? Because blowouts are pretty non existent at the highest levels of college basketball. Teams are so evenly matched these days. Just think about the Illini. We’ve lost 6 games this season and have consistently been one of the top-15 ranked teams in the country. Eight of the top 15 teams in the nation have 6 or more losses including as high as last week’s No. 4 team, Marquette. This just means that anybody can be beaten on any given night.

Even unranked teams can put together a solid 40 minutes of basketball.

The teams who are battle tested in close possession by possession games will fair better down the stretch. They’ve been there enough to not get rattled. That’s why I like what I’m seeing from our Illini.

We have six conference games left. The biggest one being Purdue in Champaign. If we win out, which is highly possible, then we have a great chance at being crowned champs of a tough conference. Believe it or not, the road win in Maryland could be the thing that spearheads the whole run. We haven’t won in Maryland since 2011. Finding ways to make big plays down the stretch and coming out of there with a win could be just the thing we needed to deliver an extra tier of confidence in ourselves heading down the final stretch. Our last three road games are at Penn State, at Wisconsin, and at Iowa. All winnable games with the same mindset we had against Maryland.

All in all it’s time to keep our foot on the gas.

We have no more room for missteps or “off games”. The guys who will be our tournament rotation players are fully locked in and fully understanding of their roles and expectations. We can’t be in the “figuring it out” mindset anymore. Whatever we’re good at, we need to double down there. Whatever we’re lacking needs to be forgotten and not made to be an excuse anymore. If we don’t have it by now, we’re just not going to get it. Simple as that.

These next six games rolling into the Big Ten Tournament and NCAA tourney games could be legendary. We have no pressure like previous Illini teams. Outside of the Illini loyalists, nobody is expecting this team to be an lock in for the Final Four. Doesn’t mean it won’t happen, that just means there’s no additional pressure to do so. However, we have all the potential of some of those past Illini great rosters. That’s a sweat spot to be in.

Buckle up and enjoy the ride!